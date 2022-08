The Clinton Lions Club recently received a large donation of eyeglasses, frames and cases from Dr. J. Jeffrey Leinwand. The local club will send these resources to Lions International, where they will be recycled and sent to third world countries to assist the needy with visual impairments. Pictured, from left, are: Club 2nd Vice President Steve Cox; Lion Tamer Nick West; Dr. Jeff Leinwand; Secretary Kay West; and Vice President Lee West.