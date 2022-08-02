Having served members of North Carolina for over a century the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is celebrating its long ongoing legacy with this year’s 135th anniversary.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is celebrating its 135-year anniversary this summer by looking back on its rich history and are inviting the community to participate in its 135 Wellness Challenge. Sampson County opened a YMCA location earlier this summer.

In celebration of the 135-year anniversary, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is challenging the community to take part in the 135 Challenge by exercising 135 minutes each week. Participants will be entered to win weekly prizes and a grand prize of $135 each week they track 135 minutes of exercise.

Anyone can join the challenge by downloading the YMCA of Southeastern NC App and tracking their exercises. Plus, every participant who joins the Y’s 135 Challenge will receive a free two week “Guest Pass” to use at any YMCA of Southeastern NC branch.

According to the Y’s provided information, the YMCAs history dates back though meetings in the 1870s. The YMCA of Wilmington Association was officially chartered in 1887 as the first YMCA Association in the state of North Carolina. In its early days, the Young Men’s Christian Association welcomed many visitors to Wilmington, NC offering dormitories and meeting rooms to young boys and men.

The first YMCA building was in Wilmington on Front and Grace streets (1891-1912) and later moved to the northeast corner of Third and Market streets (1912-1965). Beginning in the 1890s, YMCAs across the nation began offering recreational facilities including swimming pools and gymnasiums. In fact, many sports and games were invented at YMCAs including basketball, volleyball, racquetball and group swimming lessons.

In the 1960s, YMCAs began shifting their focus to serve children and families through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. In 1965, the local YMCA constructed a new family-type YMCA building at 2710 Market St, in Wilmington, where the Nir Family YMCA stands today.

Over the most recent 20 years, the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina has seen substantial growth despite a devastating fire that took place in 2015. Today, their YMCA consists of three membership facilities, a residential camp, and activity center which serves more than 20,000 children, families and adults through its programs and services throughout southeastern NC.

The YMCA is also encouraging the community to look back on their own personal experiences with the YMCA and share their stories, memories and photos with them online.

For details about the YMCA 135 Challenge, their history and to submit your story online visit www.ymcasenc.org/135years

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.