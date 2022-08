Jennifer Daniels, Production and Compliance Manager for H&D Farms, Inc. and Windy Creek Farms, Inc, near Autryville, gives Clinton-Sampson Rotary members some interesting facts about the other white meat – pork – during Monday’s meeting at Ribeyes. ‘Please support our farmers,” Daniels implored, noting that farmers work hard to provide quality meats and vegetables that people put on their tables every night. The lunch Rotary Club meets every Monday at noon.