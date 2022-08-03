(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• • July 27 — Theodore Elton Brewington, 59, of 8219 High House Road, Roseboro, was charged with felony conversion. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 27 — David Michael Shag Tyndall, 24, of 461 Ashley Lynn Lane, Dunn, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and order for arrest. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 27 — Darrell Ray Smith, 51, of 1230 Ozzie Road, Clinton, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. No bond set; court date is Aug. 17.

• July 27 — Jeremy Lee Robinson, 36, of 96 Grubbs Dale Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 28 — Seth Allen Hall, 27, of 444 Strickland Road, Dunn, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 5.

• July 28 — Gary Austin Owens, 43, of 306 Underwood St., Clinton, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and order for arrest on a count of driving while license revoked/expired tag. Bond set at $15,500; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 28 — Rogelio Ramos, 39, of 423 Mattie Byrd Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond set.

• July 29 — Carl Lee Robinson, 73, of 379 Ezzell Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 11.

• July 29 — Derrick Bernard Mclymore, 29, of 1221 Duncan St., Fayetteville, was charged with second degree trespass, first degree arson and order for arrest. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 11.

• July 30 — Melissa Ann Rich, 41, of 715 E. Roseboro St., Roseboro, was charged with animal cruelty. No bond set; court date is Aug. 3.

• July 30 — Brenda Mosby, 54, of 292 Cain Road, Garland, was charged with assault on a handicapped person. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 31.

• July 31 — Leah Faith Jernigan, 32, of 100 Duncan Earl Lane, Dunn, was charged with drive left of center, communicating threats, expired registration card/tag. fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, speeding 90 mph in 55 zone and reckless driving- wanton disregard. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 19.

• July 31 — Ravon Symone Geathers, 30, of 803 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and expired registration. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 25.

• Aug. 1 — Terrence Leon Parker, 38, of 411 Critcher Farm Lane, Benson, was charged with stalking. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 1 — Joel Thomas Crumpler, 57, of 117 Oakland Blvd., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 8.

