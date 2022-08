The Clinton Lions Club has announced it is awarding the Roland Heath Scholarship to Carrie New. Carrie is the daughter of Robert and Billie New. She graduated from Midway High School and will attend East Carolina University this semester. There, she plans to major in history education. Pictured, from left, are: Dan Holland, past club president and scholarship committee member; Pam McGuirt, current club president and scholarship committe member; scholarship recipient Carrie New.