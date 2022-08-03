Served as commissioner, hospital board member

Raeford Daughtry, long-time servant of the community and former member of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners, will be remembered for his honor and diplomacy. Daughtry passed away last week at the age of 77 in his Newton Grove home.

Born and raised in Clinton, he served as vice chair and chair of the county commissioners in the 1990s. He also was one of the longest serving members on the Sampson Regional Hospital Board. Daughtry worked diligently toward the health needs of the community for about 18 years, including establishing a Wellness Center for Sampson County and serving on the Aging Advisory Board.

Mayor Lew Starling worked with him for years on both boards. “You know Raeford was one of the my dearest friends. He was a true gentleman, a true Southern gentleman. Whatever he told you, you could believe it,” Starling remarked. “He was very dignified in everything he said,” Starling said. “He thought before he said. If you had a problem, he could help you with its solution.”

Starling and Daughtry were childhood friends.

“I have been friends all my life with his friends and family,” Starling reminisced.

Daughtry was a big family man with a big family. He was born with several brothers and sisters. With his wife, Willa Dean Parson Daughtry, he sired three children, and they also had grandchildren.

Daughtry’s mission for economic development in the area has led to improvements in the infrastructure in the county and created hundreds of thousands of square feet of industrial park sites from Garland to Newton Grove, according to the Sampson County Administration’s Office.

“He exemplified good business and public service,” Starling noted.

Daughtry was sworn into the Board of Commissioners representing District 1 in 1990 and was elected to vice chair during his very first meeting, said Susan Holder, assistant county manager and public information officer for Sampson County’s Administration Office. He served as chair from 1994 to 1998.

For all of his service to Sampson County and beyond, the humble, self-made politician and community leader won the Mid-Carolina Council of Governments’ prestigious M.H. “Jack” Brock award in 1997.

“He was one of the most gracious people I ever met,” recalled Holder. “He was wonderful to work with. I think I would call him a statesman. He had that demeanor, as an elected official, that people are drawn to.”

Jerry D. Hobbs, former county manager, attended Daughtry’s graveside service last Thursday. “Raeford was a great guy, no question about it, and he was a great commissioner, especially when he was chairman. He made good, solid decisions in the best interests of the county,” Hobbs said. “I had a lot of commissioners in my time as county manager, and he was one of the best.”

Starling echoed Daughtry’s impartial governance on behalf of those he served. “There was no finer gentleman than Raeford,” he said. “He always did what was in the best interest of the county.”

Daughtry had the ability to take in opposing viewpoints and mediate to produce a solution that benefited everyone, Starling said. “He knew how to handle people. And he was an excellent, excellent listener. He knew how to calm people down by listening.”

Before becoming a commissioner, Daughtry studied Agricultural Education at NC State University, taught the same at Southern Wayne High School in Dudley and purchased a store in Newton Grove that eventually became Daughtry Farm Supply.

“He had a love of agriculture, but most of all, he had a love of people,” Starling noted. “He was a first-class gentleman.”

