Looking for a healthy recipe to utilize those local foods? This month’s recipes will be recipes from our local foods portal at NCSU. Find these recipes and more at localfood.ces.ncsu.edu. Southwest Cilantro Lime Corn Salad is a fun, quick, & healthy recipe for the whole family to enjoy! Consider: Adding protein, like chicken or shrimp; adding tomatoes or avocado; adding brown rice, quinoa, whole grain tortilla chips, or whole grain pasta; adding herbs or spices, like dill, mint, garlic, or chives for additional flavor.

Southwest Cilantro Lime Corn Salad

Serving Size: ½ cup

Ingredients

• 2 tsp. olive oil

• 4 cups frozen, thawed, or canned corn (drained) or 5 ears fresh corn

• ½ cup diced red bell pepper

• 1 jalapeno, minced

• ½ medium red onion, peeled & finely diced

• 3 tbsp. fresh cilantro, minced

• 1 tbsp. lime juice

• Salt & pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Heat pan over medium-high heat. Add olive oil & let olive oil heat for 2 minutes.

2. Add corn, bell pepper, jalapeno, & onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 8 minutes until the contents are golden brown.

3. Remove the pan from heat. Stir in cilantro & lime juice. Add salt & pepper to taste.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.