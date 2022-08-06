Sharing stories of Good Samaritans fuels our faith and focuses on ‘things that are lovely’ as suggested by Paul in Philippians 4:8.

“Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.” (KJV)

Thinking on things in my childhood years prompted precious memories of my daddy who humbly lived and loved like a Good Samaritan.

Finding a paper I wrote about Daddy on a 10-day mission trip to Belize in 2007 — with fellow church members from Emma Anderson Chapel — prompted this story. God opened a door for me to teach 36 middle school students (ages 12-21) for two days in a Catholic School in a beautiful foreign country where blessings, taken for granted in America, were cherished and shared in amazing ways.

It was not by chance we ( a group of ladies finished with painting chores for the day) chose to walk to the nearby school. The principal welcomed us and gave permission to visit the four block buildings bursting at the seams with precious children. Spending most of my time in the middle school building was in God’s plan. After students were dismissed for the day, I seized the opportunity to talk with their teacher who taught me lessons of appreciation never to be forgotten. Stopping by the principal’s office, long after my friends were gone, to praise her middle school teacher … she shared he would be gone the next two days for a doctor’s appointment in the city, his students would be in class with no teacher, and my mind started spinning.

“Oh, could I be your substitute teacher for them?” I blurted out. She heartily accepted my offer and we walked to his building where he was writing math lessons on the board. She left us to plan and one hour later – with two textbooks in hand — I promised to teach his students well and headed down the dirt path to share the good news with my mission family.

One day, I will share more stories of my two days in a foreign school with thirty six special students who taught me lessons of Living, Loving, and Looking for blessings beyond burdens wherever He plants us. The rest of this story stirs deep within my heart with great respect for Good Samaritans here at home and in foreign countries.

My first day teaching school in Belize was a blessing to behold. Their English homework was to write a story about their hero, a Good Samaritan who has helped make the world a better place and touched their lives.

Back at camp, our group gathered for dinner, conversation about our day, praise and prayer. Then, I settled on the big porch outside my room to write a story about my hero … My Daddy! Early the next morning, I grabbed my bag, ate breakfast – asked for leftover pancakes to take to my students, and walked the dirt path to school with a spring in my step, pancakes in my bookbag, and a song in my heart.

After math class, a young boy grabbed a bell near his desk, hopped inside the window (an opening in the block wall with no glass or covering to protect students from heat, cold, or rain) and rang the bell loudly for students all over campus to hear and heed morning break. Opening my bookbag, I pulled out the pancakes and offered them to students with open hands and happy hearts. Hungry students ate the delightful treasure ( leftover pancakes) we would have thrown in the trash or complained about while asking for something else! They were teaching me lessons of humility and happiness without saying a word!

After break, English class began with students from Belize and teacher from America holding handwritten stories high in the air for all to see…especially Thee! Excitement filled the classroom as students stood and shared about people who colored their world with love.

Next week, I will share the story about my Good Samaritan (Hero) and some Belize students’ stories in upcoming columns. Perhaps, you will be inspired to write about your hero, a Good Samaritan who touched your heart, gave a helping hand, and would be blessed to hear from you!

Take time to focus on things that are lovely, stop in the name of love to give a helping hand, and see how Good Samaritans can grow in numbers too big to implore across our land.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.