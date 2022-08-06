District governor talks importance of club’s mission

Nancy Carr, district governor, was in Sampson County during the Clinton Rotary’s meeting. She was the keynote speaker.

Clinton Rotary Club had a special guest at its recent meeting, with Rotary district governor and Sampson’s own Nancy Carr showing up to deliver a keynote address that touched on the goals she has in her new post.

“It’s really good to be here in Clinton. Since I took office July 1, I’ve been doing a lot of traveling and I’ve been to Morehead City more times than I’ve been in my whole life, I think,” Carr said with a laugh, at the start of her speech. “It’s a beautiful drive so that part has been really nice and I’ve met some really great people, but it is nice to be here in Clinton visiting with a club that I know. Seeing so many familiar faces, that’s really special for me.”

As district governor, one of Carr’s duties is to visit with all clubs in the district which is what brought her before the Clinton Rotary Club.

“The district governor, one of the things we’re charged with is to visit the clubs in the district and we have 50,” Carr said. “I will be going around this year to all the clubs and I’m trying to accomplish all my visits in my first three months. That will then give me time to do some visitations with service projects and fundraisers and things of that nature.”

“So I’m really putting the miles in and every time I see the gas price go down, I am so happy.”

As part of her visit, she touched on information regarding Rotary, Rotary International, the district and what they strive to accomplish.

“Jennifer Jones is our Rotary International President — she’s our first female president in 117 years and she is awesome,” Carr said. “She has a passion for Rotary and she brings to the table a skill set different than past presidents because her background is actually in TV production and marketing. She’s bringing all of her knowledge into the forefront and one of the things she’s putting together is a video of the world and the impact that Rotary is having across the globe.”

“One thing she emphasizes, which I think reflects Rotary and I think hits close to home, is the care and comfort of our members,” she said. “We hear a lot over the past several years about membership, membership, membership, but the thing is we don’t just want warm bodies in Rotary. We need people that have a true passion for Rotary, a heart for service and they want fellowship.”

Carr has always had a heart for service and was director of Sampson County’s United Way for 20 years. She’s also been a member of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary for 15 years. Now that she heads the 50 clubs in the district, she shared her main focus going forward as district governor.

“My focus this year is the care and comfort of our members and growing our clubs and forming new clubs — new clubs like our Ending Child Abuse Club, which is a cause-based club. They meet and they do service projects. It’s half virtual, but that’s what they do.”

“So you can form all different types of clubs now; I’m hoping to continue growing that.”

Carr also noted how important this is because they’ve lost quite a few members in the district and she’s hoping to remedy that.

“I don’t know if you’re aware of it, but we lost 100 members come June 30, for our district, so we’re on a downward trajectory like this,” she said. “The way that Rotary International looks at that is, if you get to a certain number, they end up dissolving your district and you get absorbed into other places. So, of course, we don’t want that to happen to District 7730.”

“We’re not close to that, but you have to be careful because when you’re on a downward trajectory you’re eventually gonna get there.”

Carr also talked about some of the many projects that Rotary is currently doing and planning here in the district, and the list was vast. They applied for district grants to get dictionaries for third graders, building the bicentennial clock to help beautify downtown Clinton, Backpack Buddies for the school districts, the four-way test essay project to help students combat cyber bullying, Earth Day for environmental service and many more.

Another of their major projects include a nine-district group project grant that will send $250,000 to Ukraine for medical supplies. Not to mention Clinton Rotary is in the process of trying to organize their famous annual oyster roast fundraiser.

In closing, Carr gave thanks to Clinton Rotary for all their contributions, services that will have served Sampson County for 100 years come 2023.

“I just want to thank you all again for your generosity to the foundation,” Carr said. “We really, really appreciate it. There are thousands of projects that we’re doing around the world and every day you wake up, you know you’ve done something really special that’s touching others.”

“It’s been my pleasure to be here today and I hope to help out with some of your projects.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.