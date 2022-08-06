Pernell: ‘It takes a village’ to watch over community

The rookie officer designated for the dunking booth is all smiles for now.

Clinton held its fourth annual National Night Out event on Tuesday night in James L. Newkirk Memorial Park. The gathering has occurred in places across the country on the first Tuesday in August since 1984 to allow law enforcement and members of the community to socialize with each other.

Police Chief Anthony Davis of the Clinton Police Department went from booth to booth shaking hands with various community members. “This event is about unity,” Davis said. “It’s basically to make our neighborhood safer to live, work and play here in Clinton.”

When citizens feel safer, it helps officers do their job better, Davis observed. “When things happen, we look to our citizens to help the police department out. They know what’s happening in the neighborhood, so we need to have that communication.”

The chief noted how critical it is for cops and community members to feel comfortable with each other before there’s an incident to investigate. “It’s important for these events where they get to meet the officers and engage them in communication and conversation, without them having to respond to a call,” he said. “It’s a more personal level, getting to know the officers who have to respond.”

The City of Clinton’s first National Night Out was held in 2017 and has been popular from the outset, Davis said. Last year’s event was cancelled due to weather, and the 2020 event was nixed by Covid. This year’s event was Davis’ first as police chief.

Nettie Wilson Pernell, a member of the Newkirk Memorial Park Committee, brought the national celebration to Clinton. “I used to see this on television and I was like, we should do that, we should do that,” she recalled. The committee had already done much work to renovate the park in recent years. “So, one day, I heard and I googled it, and I joined with the City Council, and they called the police chief up, and we’ve been hitting it ever since.”

The event is funded by donations to the local police club, and Davis mentioned that he is grateful for all of the sponsors.

The event is close to Pernell’s heart. “It’s something that I always love because it’s bringing the community together, and you have more of the looking out for each other, knowing who your neighbor is.”

She echoes Davis’ sentiment that the unorthodox commingling can make us all safer. “It also helps when something happens in the community, you have someone that they advocate for each other,” said Pernell, a retired nurse. “And that’s what we need to be doing — neighbor watch — looking out for each other. And if they see something, they can say something.”

The organizer believes that this approach can take the community back to a more traditional way of life. “In my day, it takes a village,” she commented. “And that’s what we need to go back to, being a village.”

The event targeted reaching the hearts of children, especially. “And then the thing is that we really want the children to know who law enforcement is so they won’t be afraid to call,” Pernell said. “And whenever they do call, they will know someone that they can depend on and that they have seen.”

There were hula hoops, a huge bouncy house and an officer-occupied dunking booth on hand for the kids to enjoy. The snacks on hand were very kid-friendly — pizza, cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones.

As Clinton Assistant Police Chief Adrian Mathews said during his remarks to the crowd, “It’s hot enough to where I think everyone would enjoy a snow cone.”

Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, of which Pernell is a part, also catered a meal for the festivities, Davis noted. “The church has come together to feed the community.”

As the City Council member who represents District 3, where the park is located, the Rev. Marcus O. Becton believes the event is the right response to the shootings that occurred last month. “This is something good to bring us together in the midst of all that happens in this world.”

The reverend marvelled at how well organized the vendor resources were this year. “I feel real good. I think some very good things will come out of the information they have here,” he said.

Becton only laments that he isn’t able to stay until the end of the event because Clinton City Council meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month.

