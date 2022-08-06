Hello to all my beautiful readers! This is the day that the Lord has made! Let us rejoice and be glad in it! Lots happening here at Garland Senior Center with Ms. Clark from Humana Insurance coming to do a program on Aug. 10. On Aug. 17, starting at 11 a.m. Ms. King from Personal Care will be visiting us here at the center for a marvelous presentation that will be packed with beneficial information. The card games are in full swing here so y’all come on out and play some games with us. Come enjoy cards with Annie Wright, Sylvia Carter, Memme, and others because they seem to be having so much fun! We want to share all our fun with everyone who wants to enjoy their days.

There will be a Back to School Backpack Giveaway on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at 65 N. Belgrade Ave., Garland, NC (located beside Summerville & Boykin). This event promises a day of fun, free backpacks, food, and kids photos. If you have any questions or would like to donate to this event, please contact Andrea at 910-876-6762 or Kelvin at 910-271-0445. A special thank you to Mrs. Carlis Johnson Melvin for providing so many delicious vegetables. Thank you Carlis for your continued dedication to GSC and for sharing with us all. We appreciate everything you do to help us. Thank you so much!

I want all of you senior readers to get pumped up about Senior Games! We do our best to get started practicing in the Fall when it’s kinda cool. Games begin in April and I am looking forward to continuing to be a Sampson County Ambassador of the Games. If you have any questions, please call me at 910-529-3931. If anybody ever calls me with a question that I don’t have the answers to, I never hesitate to reach out and find the answers.

When it comes to happiness and being content with our lives, there’s only one way to achieve this dream. The way is the truth and the light; God sets us all free. It is when we realize He accepts us just the way we are and delights in us growing closer to Him that we become free to bask in the glory that our lives hold. Miracles happen every day and when we open our hearts and minds to the unlimited spiritual gratifications the world has to offer, we will truly be happy. God loves each of us and never wants us to forget just how much we mean to Him. We are all here for a reason and it isn’t by chance that you are reading these words today or that I am typing them for us all. God is good, all day, in every way, and every day. He guides our paths when we allow Him to. When we live in a spirit of continued gratefulness, even when times seem so hard to deal with, God shows us His unlimited guidance and love. Let our Faith be in the quiet confidence that God will every day and every moment keep us as the apples of His eye. The greatest prison people can live in is the fear of what other people think.

Matthew 3:2 — “Repent of your sins and turn to God for the kingdom of Heaven is near.”

Have you ever been driving, and you suddenly realized you were going the wrong way on a one-way street? What do you do? You make a U-turn and change direction as soon as you can. The Bible calls the wrong way ”sin”. Repentance is making a commitment, with God’s help, to change your life’s direction. Although not a popular concept these day, repentance is essential, because it is the only way to arrive at your desired destination — right standing with God now and eternity in Heaven. Have you recognized that repentance requires that you make a change in the direction of your life?

Isaiah 4:10 — “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God.”

John 3:34 — “A new commandment I give to you Love one another as I have loved you.”

Ephesians 4:2-3 — “Conduct yourselves with all humility, gentleness, and patience. Accept each other with love and make an effort to preserve the unity of the spirit with the peace that ties you together.”

Romans 14:1 — “As for the one who is weak in Faith. Welcome him but not to quarrel over opinions.”

Isaiah 43:4 — “Since you are precious and honored in my sight, and because I love you, I will give people in exchange for you, nations in exchange for your life.”

In closing let us all remember to LIVE, LAUGH, and LOVE without limits! We rise by lifting others!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.