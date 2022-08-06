Caitlin Emanuel, the Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy shot in the line of duty on July 23, received a triumphant welcome home to Sampson County on Friday morning, with a large American flag waving and local first responders lining U.S. 701 Business. Emanuel was investigating a stolen vehicle report in the early-morning hours in Roseboro when a suspect approached her and placed her in a stronghold, leading to a struggle in which Emanuel was shot multiple times in the leg before the suspect fled. He was later apprehended, charged with a slew of offenses and placed under $2 million bond. In the weeks that followed, local law enforcement, court personnel and others expressed their support for Emanuel with signs and the hashtag #CaitlinStrong.