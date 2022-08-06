Smithfield Foods donates $20k to Clinton PD

Pictured, from left, Mayor Lew Starling, Pablo Espin and Cameron Baggett of Smithfield Foods, and Police Chief Anthony Davis pose with a $20.000 check from Smithfield Foods.

There’s a new pup in town, and she’s here to sniff out danger. The canine acquired by the Clinton Police Department can detect explosives, facilitating the response to any bomb threats made in the county.

Police Chief Anthony Davis announced the addition to his unit at Tuesday night’s Clinton City Council meeting. “This will cut down valuable resource hours for our first responders,” he declared.

Smithfield Foods funded the purchase of the canine after a bomb threat at their facility in May took more than three and a half hours to clear because out-of-county resources had to be called in to handle the incident.

“I can’t underscore how valuable this resource is to the city of Clinton,” Davis insisted. “This is the first time we’ve ever had an explosive K-9 here in the City of Clinton — not only the city but the county. So it’s very, very important.”

Over the years, Sampson County has experienced numerous bomb threats. “K-9 Remy will be a great asset to not only our businesses but our school systems as well,” the police chief noted.

Davis mentioned that normally the department would let the school systems pick the name, but since this unfolded during summer break, the officers themselves designated the dog.

According to etymology resources, the name Remy means “from Rheims,” a place in France known for its champagnes and brandies. As it turns out, Remy gives the Sampson County more than one reason to toast.

“Remy is not only trained to detect explosives but also has the ability to detect firearms and will be dually trained as a tracking canine,” Davis stated.

The police department received a donation of $20,000 from Smithfield Foods. Davis recognized Cameron Baggett and Pablo Espin before the City Council, saying that were involved in bringing this valuable resource to the city of Clinton.

Davis revealed that Lt. Honeycutt is away completing training with the new canine now for the next six weeks. “And then we’ll get her back, and he’ll be ready to work.”

Mayor Lew Starling, presiding over the meeting, alluded to Remy making an appearance at City Hall soon.

“As many times as we’ve asked the Sheriff’s Office to bring their dog, we may have to reciprocate,” Starling suggested. They have been very kind to bring their dog over here many, many times. I don’t think they’ve ever turned us down.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.