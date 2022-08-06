Bangkok Street Food opens in Clinton

Bangkok Street Food’s owner Pui Bennett, center, and her two daughters Amayah, left, and Andrea Bennett, in front of the family’s new restaurant.

A new taste from across the globe has appeared in Sampson County with the recent opening of Bangkok Street Food, a venture straight from the heart and talents of a Thailand native who is herself a product of Sampson.

Bangkok Street Food is an Asian American eatery that offers completely authentic Thai cuisine that comes straight from streets of Bangkok, Thailand’s capital. The menu features popular Thai dishes like Nuer Kham (Thai Beef Jerky), Satay (Pork on the stick), Kai Tod (Garlic Chicken), Nam Tok (Thai Beef Salad), Kaeng (Thai Curry) and many other cultural favorites.

Even if Thai flavors don’t suit your taste, they serve American classics such as hamburgers, hot dogs, hot wings, fries, banana pudding and more.

Drinks include Thai tea and coffee along with Southern favorites like homemade lemonade and ice tea, plus Pepsi products.

Bangkok Street Food is located at 919 College St. in Clinton, which is next to the small Carlie C’s IGA. Hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday and they provide call-in, dine-in and takeout.

Bangkok Street Food’s owner Pui Bennett was born in Thailand, but has lived in Sampson County since 1989. Growing up in Keener, she went to Hargrove and is a graduate from Hobbton. As Clinton’s newest restaurant owner, Bennett shared her thoughts on those who may be unfamiliar with Thai cuisine and hesitant on trying it out.

“Come out to try it and I guarantee you will be back the next day,” she said with a smile. “Customers I’ve had so far, many go out to their car and they taste the food, like for instance my egg rolls. They tasted it then and they come back to get some more.”

“Trust me — just give us a chance and come try it.”

Bennett learned the trade from her mother Blair Lockamy, who owns a popular spot in Johnston County called Crickets Grill. While she worked with her mother, Bennett decided to set out on her own and open Bangkok Street Food.

“Honestly, I didn’t think I’d ever do Thai food because my dream was to be a flight attendant,” she said. “My mom had made me work for my own money since I was 9 and that’s when I first came to America. With her business in Johnson County, that was my extra money.”

“In April, I drove past after work one day and I saw the landlord had the sign out for a restaurant opening,” Bennett continued. “I drove all the way home, but I kept looking back at the rental sign and saying to myself, ‘man do I want to do this.’”

“Then my husband said, you want to go, go back. So I came back, called the owner and I got the place within three days,” she added. “I didn’t think I was going to do Thai food though since my mom’s place is fast food, but I guess God blessed me with the hands for it.”

Her main intention in opening up her restaurant as a Thai place was bringing new flavors to Sampson County.

“I knew that I wanted this place to have good food and it had to be Thai food, because it’s just something we don’t have around here,” she said. “If you wanted that, you had to go to Fayetteville, Wilmington or Raleigh.”

“Also, for holidays, I cook soul food and I’m talking from pig feet all the way down,” she said with a laugh. “Then my mom said why don’t I do soul food, because I’m good at it. But soul food, that’s a lot of love and time, and I don’t think I was going to be able to do that.”

“I knew I wanted to do something fast and Bangkok food, street food, is really like Thai fast food, it’s always right there, it’s fast and it’s is cheap.”

Each Thai dish on the menu is Bennett’s own recipes, which she crafts fresh and from scratch every day to give customers a true taste of Bangkok.

“With my food, I don’t change anything. The food, the taste, it’s got to be as if you’re eating in Thailand,” she said. “One thing about Thailand is that it never sleeps. You can go out at three in the morning and things are open and people are always up.”

“Food is one big thing there and as soon as you get off the plane, you’re gonna smell the food,” she continued. “I really want people to get a taste of that when they come eat here.”

As for what Bennett hopes to accomplish going forward with Bangkok Street Food, helping out within the community and bringing fun new events for the people are among her goals.

“You know, our community needs a lot and I’m open to any suggestion,” she said. “For example, my daughter was telling me about doing a poetry night or something for the kids, anything at all, cause I don’t mind helping out with the community anytime.”

“If they want to come but they don’t have enough money, it’s OK and they don’t have to worry about it,” Bennett continued. “Whether it be older people, younger people, kids, I’ll help however because I wouldn’t be here without them. I have a lot of people that have helped me, so I’ll do anything I can to help them.”

To find out more about Bangkok Street, their menu or to order an authentic Thai meal call 910-385-5790 or visit Bangkok Street Food on Facebook.

