At the end of the day, there are only three kinds of people in this world: (1) The natural unsaved, (2) The carnal saved and (3) The spiritual saved. Your race, size, gender, political standing, and financial standing is not what is important.

The natural unsaved are those who have not accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. They are on their way to hell. When they die, they go to a holding place called Hades to await their resurrection and final judgement by God. Yes, according to Revelation, the unsaved will also be raised from the dead. After their resurrection they will each stand before the White Throne of God. There they will be judged by GOD, and He will sentenced them to the Lake of Fire where they will be tormented day and night. Their sentence is primary the result of them not accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. They live their lives not being able to receive or understand the things of the Spirit of God. They are unable to understand and meditate on the Word of God according to I Corinthians 2:14.

The carnal saved are those who have accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior but are living for the world and living according to their flesh. They seek and enjoy the pleasures of the world and the pleasures of their flesh at the expense of not serving the Lord. They are also the ones who cause most divisions and trouble in the church.

According to I Corinthians 3: 1-4 they also cause envying and strife in the church. They are babes in Christ and are unable to receive and understand the strong food of the Word of God. They align themselves more with their Pastor than they do with Christ. Their focus is to please their Pastor more than pleasing Christ. As a result, they sometimes find themselves in bondage. They walk by the flesh and not by the Spirit. But make no mistake, they will still go the heaven, but they will not receive some rewards they would have received if they were not carnal.

The Spiritual Saved are those who are devoted to the Lord. Their devotion to the Lord is not based on what they wear, where they go to church, or who their Pastor is. Their devotion to the Lord is based on having an intimate relationship with Him, studying His Word, serving others by the Golden Rule, and constantly bringing Glory to His name. They are assured of their salvation and have no doubt they are going to Heaven.

Ask yourself, which one are you?

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.