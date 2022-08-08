More arrests expected in shooting that injured six

Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting last month that injured six people, including a toddler and a 12-year-old, and Clinton Police officials said more arrests are anticipated.

The arrests, announced Monday afternoon by Police Chief Anthony Davis, stem from a July 2 shooting at 501 Stetson St., Clinton.

Desmond Shamar Phillips, 21, of HB Lewis Road, and Desmond Isaiah Bethune, 21, of BJ Lane, Clinton, have each been charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling; 13 counts of assault with a deadly weapon; five counts of injury to personal property; and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Phillips’ total bond is listed in Sampson County jail records as $1,650,000. Bethune’s bond is listed at $500,000.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to shots fired in the area of 501 Stetson St. Sampson County EMS also responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they discovered that six people had sustained apparent gunshot wounds, according to previous information from the Clinton Police Department.

All victims were transported by EMS to Sampson Regional Medical Center for treatment for what was ultimately non-life-threatening injuries. The six victims were Agnes Chevallier, 61, Isaiah Cunningham, 23, Ricky Herring, 60, Jonathan Raynor, 36, and two juveniles whose names were not released, including a 12-year-old boy and a 17-month-old boy.

“Early stages of the investigation indicate the suspects arrived at 501 Stetson Street on a black Chrysler 200 and drove past the residence where the residents were gathered outside,” Davis stated at the time. “After circling the block, the same vehicle drove past the residence again and opened fire toward the residence, striking the six individuals. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.”

“Information gathered so far indicates the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence,” the statement read.

That drive-by shooting happened less than 24 hours after a separate shooting on Kennedy Street.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, Clinton Police officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim in the area of 800 Kennedy St..

Clinton Police Officers and EMS responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they found a male lying in the roadway near the address of 800 Kennedy Street from an apparent gunshot wound. The male, identified as Jeffrey Scott Melvin, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS. No arrests have been made in that case.

As with the Stetson Street drive-by, information gathered from the Kennedy Street shooting indicates it “was targeted and not a random act of violence,” police officals said.

In the Stetson Street case, Davis said Monday that the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

“I would like to thank the community for their support and collaboration which has led to a successful partnership,” the police said in a prepared statement. “The information gathered from citizens and diligent work of detectives displayed the power of a community working together for a positive outcome. We encourage everyone to connect with the Clinton Police Department via Facebook or our texting service TIP411, so you too can take part in keeping our community safe.”

If anyone has information about this incident or others are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through the tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.

