As the middle of August draws closer, so too does the upcoming school year for Clinton City Schools. With a fresh term on the horizon, CCS Superintendent Wesley Johnson recently released the official Orientation/Open House schedule for 2022-23.

All of the orientation/ open house times for this year are set for Thursday, Aug. 25, with the exception of the 9th grade orientation, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23.

At LC Kerr that Thursday consists of individually scheduled teacher conferences.

For both Butler Avenue and Sunset Avenue students, orientation is set via alphabetical order and occurs at the same time at both schools.

All students whose last names are from A-F are scheduled to meet starting from 3 to 4 p.m., G-L is from 4 to 5 p.m., M-R from 5 to 6 p.m. and S-Z from 6 to 7 p.m.

Sampson Middle and Clinton High times are also identical, but is open for all students during their scheduled open house time slot. Orientation for all students at both school runs from 4 to 7 p.m. The only exception is 9th grade orientation, which is set for that Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Clinton City Schools Employee and Faculty-Staff Orientation Schedule was also given out, CCS employees can visit schools according to this schedule. Butler Avenue is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunset Avenue is 12 to 1 p.m., LC Kerr from 1 to 2 p.m., Clinton High is from 2 to 3 p.m. and Sampson Middle School is from 3 to 4 p.m.

For any questions students, parents, facility and staff should contact their respective school.

