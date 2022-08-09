(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• July 29 — Junior Robert Stilley, 19, of 105 Circle Drive, Warsaw, was charged with carrying concealed gun, driving while license revoked and speeding. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 6.

• July 30 — Patrick Stanley, 43, of 1595 Innsbrooke Drive, Selma, Va., was charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and multiple counts of possession of marijuana. Bond set at $30,000; court date was Aug. 5.

• Aug. 1 — Jaheim Lamar Beatty, 18, of 109 Maggie Road, Mount Olive, was charged with altering/removing gun serial number, assault on a female, carrying concealed gun and resist, delay and obstruct public officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date not listed.

• Aug. 1 — Joshua Blake Davis, 30, of 2046 Wade Stedman Road, Autryville, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods/property. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Aug. 5.

• Aug. 1 — Christina Noelle Eason, 41, of 209 W. Lee St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass, attempted breaking and entering building and communicating threats. Bond set $1,000; court date is Aug. 31.

• Aug. 3 — Hakeeme Fennel, 29, of 804 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking and threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is Sept. 1.

• Aug. 6 — Wilfredo Ruiz Duarte, 63, of 186 Forest Hills Lane, Clinton, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and expired tags. Bond set at $3.500; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 7 — Demetrius Antoin Eason, 23, of 90 Nicole Lane, Clinton, was charged with larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 7 — William Johnson, 42, of 538 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 9.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.