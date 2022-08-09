Pictured are key figures that attend the event. Pictured, from left, are: Chris Hardee, Dr. Ruby Bell, N.C. Rep. Linda Cooper-Suggs, N.C. Rep. Raymond Smith, Dr. Bobbie Richardson, Edward D. Gillim, Melvin Williams and Kevin Boykin.

The Sampson County Democratic Party hosted the Rural Rally Kick Off on Aug. 2 in Clinton. There, members from across the state gathered together to meet and discuss issues facing North Carolina.

Many key state members attended the event such as Chairperson Dr. Bobbie Richardson, who was joined by N.C. Rep. Raymond Smith (21st District) and Rep. Linda Cooper Suggs (24th District). Also in attendance were member of the Sampson County Board of Elections, various political candidates, the Sampson County Executive Board, precinct chairs and party volunteers.

Former Sampson County commissioner and former N.C. Rep. Dr. Larry Bell received a standing ovation for his contributions to both the county and state. The event’s master of ceremonies, North Carolina Democratic Party state secretary, Melvin Williams, and Chair Edward Gillim also acknowledged the dedication of Barbara Faison to the National Women’s Democratic Party as well as Sampson County Democratic Women’s group.

During the rally, Richardson, who was keynote speaker, heavily discussed the importance of volunteering and civic engagement.

Accomplishments were another big focus of the rally. As leaders noted, the American Rescue Plan provided the state of North Carolina nearly $780 million in water and wastewater infrastructure funding to pay for 385 projects and 140 construction projects throughout the state, leaders said.

A special emphasis was placed on the need for unity as a community and country to protect and guarantee the basic and fundamental rights of all citizens.