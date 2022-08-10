Three-day ag workshop targeted to military vets

The University of Mount Olive School of Agriculture and Biological Sciences recently hosted and trained several military veterans as part of a cooperative agreement with Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Lovay Singleton, president of the NC Chapter of Farmer Veteran Coalition.

The three-day workshop called “Boots on the Farm,” provided information on a broad array of agricultural topics, including business and marketing, equipment safety, plant propagation, container gardening, vegetable and perennial crops, livestock production and forages, pollinators, soils, and conservation practices.

“The veterans were all so enthusiastic and eager to learn, especially with all the hands-on activities,” said Dr. Jennifer Bradley, assistant professor of Plant Science. “Whether they were moving fences, planting pumpkins, or extruding honey, they were eager to learn!”

Jason Bordeaux, a Marine Corps veteran from Ivanhoe, grew up on a dairy farm and is currently growing blackberries. He is also interested in purchasing a chicken broiler farm. “This is my first time attending the workshop,” he said. “It has been very informative, and I have learned a lot.”

“Each of our UMO agriculture faculty that assisted with the Boots on the Farm program thoroughly enjoyed the three days our visitors were on campus,” said Dr. Heather Glennon, chair of Agriculture Sciences. “In fact, working with this fine group of veterans was an experience that was inspiring and heartening for us all.”