Summer Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 9 a.m. at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. There will be several activities for the children and adults. Food will be served.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 5220 Faison Hwy., Clinton N.C. will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Dr. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Kelvin Williamson, pastor of River of Life Christian Church, Fayetteville, N.C. The theme: Great Is Thy Faithfulness. Matthew 25:14-21. The public is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

Every Tuesday, noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m. regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend in the service). Location: 75 Hanson Road, at Friendly Community Center, Clinton. FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. Face masks are required.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. meet and greet service will be held at Moses Chapel Disciples of Christ Church, Faison N.C. Pastor Edward McDoe (Pastor) The guest messenger will be Elder James Newsome of St. Paul Church of Christ, Zebulon, N.C. Refreshments will be served following the service. (Face masks are required).

Sight and Sound trip to Lancaster, Pa., on Aug. 18-20.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9:30 a.m. (for check-in) meet at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Lisbon St. parking lot, Clinton, N.C. Bus leaves at 10 a.m. sharp. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes Friday, for the play event (please wear all white). Casual dress for pictures at Sight & Sound. David starts at 7 p.m. Return Saturday at 7 p.m. (Lisbon St. parking lot.)

On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m., a fellowship service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. The guest speaker will be Apostle Regina Lucious of New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. All are welcome to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. Women Day Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church. Clinton. The guest messenger will be Dr. Hattie Lofton of Four Oaks, N.C. Music rendered by the women’s day choir. All women please wear white. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin (senior pastor); the Rev. Eloise Godwin (host).

First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC, will distribute food boxes every third Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin).

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday. Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook Live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sundays.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m., first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. online. Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code:5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: Give someone a big hug and tell them you love them.

May God bless you, be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick, shut-ins and the families who lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected]