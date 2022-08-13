Many of us have been taught the number “7” means complete. In some biblical passages it means the “the perfect number,” the perfect number of days,” “the perfect amount.” I believe all of us want the perfect relationship with God. Every good and intimate relationship is the result of spending time with the individual we have a relationship with.

In Mark 14:37, Jesus Christ said to Simon Peter, could not thou watch one hour?” That suggest to me that “one hour” has some importance with Christ. It also suggests that in order to really have an intimate and personal relationship with the Lord, we should consider spending at least one hour per day with Him. This will allow us, perhaps, to be able to spend the complete and right time with the Lord. This time does not include going to Bible Study or going to some worship service. It only includes your own private and personal time with the Lord.

Spending complete time with God requires a minimum of one hour per day, which equates to “7” hours per week. Please take the time to plan spending one hour per day, in some capacity, with the Lord. May I suggest the following:

Make plans to spend at least one hour per day, for two days of the week, to have a conversation with God. This is called “prayer.” You can easily do this by taking 15 minutes to praise Him, 15 minutes to thank Him for what He has done for you, 15 minutes to intercede and pray for others, and the last 15 minutes to make your request and supplications known to Him.

Make plans to spend at least one hour per day, for two days of the week, to meditate on Hi0m. This involves finding you a quiet place, all by yourself. to just think. At first, this may be difficult, because you will find all kinds of strange thoughts entering into your mind. At times you may even have to say, “get thee behind me Satan.” Keep on pressing in your meditation, you will be amazed at how helpful this will be to your spirit and to your health. But more importantly you will be amazed by how the Holy Spirit will speak to you!!!

Make plans to spend at least one hour per day, for two days a week, doing nothing but reading the Bible for a solid hour without stopping. By doing so, you will be nourishing your soul with the food of God. This is not Bible Study; it is simply Bible Feeding. You will be surprised to find that what you have been reading will eventually come upon you at a time when you really need it.

And finally, make plans to spend at least one hour, for one day of the week, to meditate on gospel music. Select the music of your choice that will bring you into a realm of praise. The Lord inhabitants the praises of His people.

Executing these plans will enable you complete every week with having complete time with God.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.