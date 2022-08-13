Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church will host the annual Ian & Friends Organ Concert on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 4 p.m. The theme of this year’s concert is ‘Music for the Old & New’ wherein some pieces will be from pre-20th century and others from the 21st century. The Ian & Friends concert features Sampson County native Mr. Ian Parker, naturally, and area organists. Organizers said it will be ‘a wonderful auditory experience from the pipe organ at Graves Memorial.’ This concert is free to the public and the sanctuary is air-conditioned. ‘Come one and come all to step out of the ordinary for a short time and relax in the ambiance of the King of Instruments,’ the Graves notice read. The church is located at 201 Fayetteville St. in downtown Clinton, across from First Citizens. For any questions, call the church secretary at 910-592-2677 or music directors at 910-548-0505.