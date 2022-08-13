Jim and Lynn Moore (speaking, and foreground left, respectively) were guest speakers on Tuesday evening for the Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144 of District 7730. They shared information on the Moore Family Home Place, which traces roots to 1898 and is being changed by N.C. Department of Transportation construction on U.S. 421. Jim told Rotarians it’s the second time road changes have impacted the family farm. Jim says as he turns 60 next month, the changes to the family farm because of the highway will lead him to get out of farming. He’s had a distinguished career selling equipment, including with each company known by its color, he says with a laugh. He’ll be with Bobcat. Lynn is with NCWorks. To get more information on joining the club, send an email to [email protected]