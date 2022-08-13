Greetings readers! Today is such a beautiful day and to be able to write for y’all is a pleasure. I feel like you all appreciate these words we offer here in this article. We are having a fashion show here at our Garland site and the public is welcome. On Thursday, Aug. 18, put on your best outfits and head out to enjoy the day with us! We will be celebrating fashion, love, and life!

The Harrells Senior site will be celebrating an Open House Event on Aug. 25 starting at 10 a.m. and the ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 12 noon. We encourage the public to participate in a day worthy of celebration! Mr. Gilbert Owens from the Roseboro Senior site wants us all to come out and join in their fun and friendship in celebrating Senior Day on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The public is welcome to enjoy a day of fun, food, and information. Plans are underway for a Senior Center Celebration here at our Garland site for September. The theme for our event is Strengthening Community Connections. Keep an eye on this article for more specifics as we continue in planning.

In life, we are given opportunities to enjoy each other and build friendships. Friendships are important. They are a way for us all to feel accepted and loved by others who may not be blood kin. It’s okay to be friends with family and it is always encouraged, yet sometimes it’s great to have a listening ear that may not be connected so closely as family members might be. Does it seem strange to think of being friends with the God of the universe, especially since we can’t see or touch him in a physical way? It might help for us to consider what qualities make friendships strong: time, communication, honesty, loyalty. Friendship with God involves these same qualities. We can experience the joys of friendship with God if we truly want to know Him better, listen to Him, be loyal to Him, and love Him. In what ways can we demonstrate the qualities of good friendship in our relationships with God?

Romans 5:11 — We can rejoice in our wonderful new relationship with God because our Lord Jesus Christ has made us friends with God.

Simple acts of kindness can have a profound effect on our lives. It isn’t hard to show kindness to other people and acts of kindness seem to always perpetuate more goodness from people. One of my favorite sayings is “We Rise By Lifting Others”, and kindness is a way to lift up others spiritually and ourselves in the end. God rewards kindness because it demonstrates unconditional love, the supreme character trait of a Christian. True kindness is not a single act but a lifestyle. We can begin showing kindness in the small things we do and say until we are truly kind in all situations. Kindness is not motivated by reward, but we will be rewarded for our kindness. What small act of kindness can we show to someone today? What can we do to show kindness to someone we don’t like, or don’t know?

Mathew 10:42 — If you give even a cup of cold water to one of the least of my followers, you will surely be rewarded.

Love is the greatest of all human qualities, and it is an attribute of God himself. Love involves unselfish service to others, which is the evidence that you truly care, whether or not someone cares in return. Faith is the foundation and content of God’s message; hope is the attitude and focus; but love is the action. Love proves that our Faith and hope are genuine. To whom can we show kindness to today?

1 Corinthians 13:4-7, 13 — Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful or proud or rude. It does not demand its own way. It is not irritable, and it keeps no record of being wronged. It does not rejoice about injustice but rejoices whenever the truth wins out. Love never gives up, never loses Faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance … Three things will last forever- Faith, hope, and love- and the greatest of these is love.

Joy comes from simple and natural things: mist over meadows, sunlight on leaves, the path of the moon over water. In closing, let us all LIVE, LOVE, and LAUGH without limits! We rise by lifting others!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.