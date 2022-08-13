Benefit for Caitlin event shines through rain

Barbecue and BBQ chicken weren’t the only things on the menu as dessert was also served.

There was no shortage of BBQ chicken for the Benefit for Caitlin event and the members of The Grateful Shed cooked it only the way they can.

Megan Snell, left, and Eschol Hairr furiously chopping BBQ for the officers and first responders even with rain beating down.

The line of cars at the Benefit for Caitlin event reached all the way to the road and stayed that way throughout the event.

The tables were decorated with cute handmade placemats from The Learning Station’s SonShine Kids, meant to honor officers and first responders.

The Grateful Shed’s Larry Butler brings out a fresh batch of the many pieces of BBQ chicken they cooked up.

The guest of honor, Deputy Caitlin Emanuel, is recovering nicely and was all smiles during the event.

The community came together in a big way Friday to honor one of Sampson County’s finest, Deputy Caitlin Emanuel, who was recently shot on duty while attempting to apprehend a suspect.

To show appreciation to Emanuel and to help raise money for her and family while she’s recovering, an event was held at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. Members of Helping Hands of Sampson County, The Grateful Shed and volunteers throughout the community teamed up to host the “Benefit for Caitlin” event, which went on despite nonstop rain the entire time.

During the three-hour event, which extended from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $15 plates were sold to raise the money for Emanuel. Grateful Shed was in full force with their signature BBQ sauce cooking all the chicken for every plate. Plates that had all the fixings, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans and more. Plus every cake imaginable was served and Helping Hands, along with volunteers, prepped and served every plate.

“We are honored to serve our community,” Grateful Shed’s Norman McPhail said. “All these volunteers came out and worked out here in the rain. We actually started cooking on Wednesday just to get all this prepared and we’re just glad they asked us to help.”

“We are blessed to serve, plus this was a great opportunity for our community come together and that’s what Sampson County is all about.”

On top of making plates for all supporters, they also held a special meal event inside the Expo Center for law enforcement and first responders. Members of agencies from all across Sampson and surrounding counties gathered en masse to show Emanuel support while getting to eat good.

Helping Hands of Sampson County director Chris Sessoms is never far away when important events are held to support first responders.

“We held this event to raise money for Caitlin, because she’s probably going to be able to work for a while,” she said. “It’s also an event to honor anyone that stands between us and a gun to protect us and we fed of our first responders too, all for free.”

“This is just a get-together to say ‘thank you’ from the community and as a community that’s what this is all about — having a way to tell them ‘thank you,’” she added. “I’ve done these events so much and I think the more we show the first responders we care, the more they understand the county’s behind them and that’s what’s really important.”

Emanuel was shot in the leg multiple times on July 23, while reportedly attempting to apprehend a suspect. She was responding to a stolen vehicle report in the Roseboro area. Emanuel was taken to Sampson Regional Medical Center and then transferred to a local trauma center, where she underwent numerous hours of surgery. She was released earlier this month.

Since then, she’s been recovering steadily. Though still unable to walk, that didn’t stop her and her husband Trent Emanuel from coming to the event.

While still overwhelmed, Emanuel could only muster these few words about the sheer amount of support she’s been receiving.

“I really have no other words besides it’s amazing,” she said. “I appreciate all the support and all the prayers that have been coming my way. Sampson County has really stepped up and it’s just amazing.”

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton was also in attendance and shared encouraging words on the swell of community support.

“One thing that I most appreciate, being the sheriff, is how involved the community is with us on everything,” he said. “They have been so good, and not just today, but all throughout the last number of years. They rally behind us. And, of course, what we deal with is the community’s problems and they share that.”

“The community truly helps us, not only with events, goodies and those kinds of things, but this also opens it up for people to share information with us and that’s the beauty of all this.”

This event comes at a greatly need time as growing violence against law enforcement has been high recently. According to reports from WRAL, data shows that five North Carolina deputies have been shot in August and six have been shot in North Carolina in the last three weeks. Two of those happened within 10 days of each other in Wayne County, resulting in the deaths of both Sgt. Matthew Fishman and Deputy Ned Byrd.

Fortunately for Sampson, Emanuel is on the path of recovery.

Friday’s fundraising was just the latest effort to show support for Emanuel. A GoFundMe page has amassed 250 donations which has totaling $15,890, surpassing the initial $15,000 goal.All funds raised will be used to aid in the recovery of Emanuel and all unforeseen costs not covered from the on-duty injury, according to page organizers.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.