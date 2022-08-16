Whether your child is starting kindergarten, entering middle school, or a rising 12th grader, local healthcare officials are urging parents to make sure their child is protected from certain vaccine-preventable disease.

All children, whether moving to North Carolina or entering a school system in the state, are required to be up to date on all vaccinations. Students that are entering seventh grade or turning 12 years old must receive their booster dose of the Tdap vaccine and a dose of the Meningococcal vaccine. New immunization laws now require 17 year olds and rising 12th graders to receive a second dose of Meningococcal vaccine. According to the North Carolina Immunization Branch, a booster dose of the Meningococcal vaccine is required for students entering the 12th grade or by 17 years of age, whichever comes first.

While most parents remember to keep their babies and young children vaccinated, they often forget about keeping preteens and teens up to date on their immunizations. While some of the vaccinations are required, others are not required but recommended by healthcare officials.

Required vaccinations

Prior to a child entering Kindergarten, it is required for the child to have received a number of vaccines. The state of North Carolina requires children entering Kindergarten to have received 5 doses of Dtap (Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis), 4 doses of Polio, 2 doses of the measles and mumps vaccines, 1 dose of rubella, 4 doses of the Hib (Haemophilus Influenzae type B), 3 doses of the Hep B (Hepatitis B) vaccine, 2 doses of the varicella (chickenpox) vaccine, and 4 doses of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Many of these vaccines can be combined when the child is younger to avoid a large number of injections being administered at one time. If a child is behind schedule for immunizations, the state Immunization Branch also details a schedule to catch children up to the appropriate schedule.

The Tdap vaccine is a required vaccine that protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. The Tdap vaccine is required for children entering 7th grade or by 12 years of age, whichever comes first, if the child has not previously received a booster dose.

Meningococcal disease is a bacterial infection spread by respiratory secretions from coughing and sneezing. It can be spread by living in close quarters and by kissing. The meningococcal vaccine is required for preteens and teens. One dose is required for a child starting 7th grade or by 12 years of age, whichever comes first. A second dose is required for children starting the 12th grade or by 17 years of age, whichever comes first.

It is very important for your child to be up to date on immunizations. According to the North Carolina Law, every child is required to receive immunizations. Typically, a child is required to present proof of immunizations within 30 days of entering school. North Carolina immunization

requirements apply to all North Carolina school settings, including students who are attending by remote access. If you have specific questions about immunizations and your child, please speak with your child’s doctor or your child’s school.

Recommended vaccines

COVID-19 is a topic that is frequently discussed when conversations are held about students returning to school, especially in the classroom setting. Recent changes in mask mandates have parents wondering what will happen when school returns. The Pfizer & Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for children 6 months and older. To eliminate some of these questions and concerns about the COVID-19 virus, parents can have children within the approved age range vaccinated. Sampson County Health Department has Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine in stock and can vaccinate on Wednesdays and Fridays from, 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Influenza, or flu, is a very contagious viral infection that affects the nose, throat, and lungs. The virus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The flu vaccine should be given every year at the beginning of flu season.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a virus that is passed through sexual contact. It commonly affects people in their teens and early 20’s. Most people never know they have HPV and the virus can sometimes clear on its own, although if it does not, it can cause certain cancers and other problems. The HPV vaccine should be given to boys and girls beginning at age 11 and the series is sometimes started as early at 9 years old. The HPV vaccine is a two or three dose series, depending on the age of the child when the series is started.

Whether a vaccine is recommended or required, all children should receive all age appropriate immunizations. Most insurance companies pay for immunizations. If a child is not covered by insurance or is underinsured, there is a program called Vaccines for Children (VFC) that is federally funded that pays for children’s vaccines.

During this time of year, many parents are also concerned about physicals that are needed to enroll their child in school, whether it be Kindergarten or the child is transferring into the school system, or to play sports. Sampson County Health Department offers child health physicals and sports physicals for children in need. These physicals are covered by most insurance companies. For those uninsured, Sampson County Health Department follows state guidelines for services and payments.

More information about required vaccines can be found at www.immunize.nc.gov. The 2022 Childhood Immunization Schedule can be found at www.cdc.gov. You can contact The Sampson County Health Department at 910-592-1131 for more information about vaccines and child health physicals.