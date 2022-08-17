Sight and Sound trip to Lancaster, Pa., on Aug. 18-20.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9:30 a.m. (for check-in) meet at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Lisbon St. parking lot, Clinton, N.C. Bus leaves at 10 a.m. sharp. Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes. Friday, for the play event (please wear all white) casual dress for pictures at Sight & Sound. David starts at 7 p.m. Return Saturday at 7 p.m. (Lisbon St. parking lot.)

The Women of Rhema Conference will be held at Mt. Pleasant Church on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 7:30 p.m. (Let’s Conversate). On Friday, Aug. 19, (Women’s Worship) with guest messenger Apostile Stephanie H. of Goldsboro, NC. On Saturday, Aug. 20, (Women’s Road Trip).

Divine Presence Worship Center presents: Vending to include food, jewelry, clothing, etc. every first and third Saturday of each month.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 20, from 6 a.m. till 2 p.m. Location: 515 S.E. Blvd. Clinton. They will also have plate sale: Barbecue Chicken with two sides and dinner roll. ($10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. FMI, call Pastor Tanisha Moore 910-379-1892.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

Every Tuesday noon day prayer is held on Facebook. Bible Study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. on Facebook.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend in the service). Location: 75 Hanson Road, Clinton (Friendly Community Center). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 21, at 3 p.m. A fellowship service will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center, Clinton. The guest speaker will be Apostle Regina Lucious of New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton. All are welcome to attend. (Face masks are required.)

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the 24th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Annie Rice will be held at The Friendly Community Center, Clinton. The musical guests: Micheal Boykin and The Mighty Voices; The Gospelettes; Little Ann and The Redeemers; Blessed of Spivery Corner; The Murphy Family; Messengers of The Lord; Tremaine Steven and Group and New First Corinthian praise team of Dunn, NC. Inspirational words by Elder Hazel Johnson. emcee; and host, Nekemia Thigpen. FMI, call 919-583-2794.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., Women Day Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church. Clinton.

The guest messenger will be Dr. Hattie Lofton of Four Oaks, N.C Music rendered by the women’s day choir. All women please wear white. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin (senior pastor) The Rev. Eloise Godwin (host).

Holy Tabernacle U.H.C. Pre. 23rd Anniversary Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug 31, to Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Bishop Christopher Brown Jr. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m. Bishop Christopher Brown Jr. 23rd Anniversary closeout.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor is the Rev. P. Melvin)

Fall Festival will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

“Free Gospel Quartet Music” (free food and free vending.) FMI, contact Pastor Tanisha Moore 910-379-1892.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099 #

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook Live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. second and fourth Sunday; at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044; Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays on Zoom. ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: “Give someone a big hug and tell them you love them.

May God bless you, be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected]