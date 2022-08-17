Downtown eatery fed troops in WWII

The City Cafe was located in the building that is now home to the art gallery on Vance Street.

The City Cafe was owned by a husband and wife team who went out of their way to support the troops during World War II.

On Aug. 14, 1945, President Truman announced Japan’s surrender. WWII was over.

At long last, the citizens of Sampson County could breathe a sigh of relief. They had sacrificed and made a valiant, all-out effort to support the troops and the war effort

Sampsonians had endured shortages and rationing of commodities, including: sugar, coffee, meat, clothing, shoes, gasoline, tires, etc. In short: nearly everything was in short supply during the war. But Sampsonians quickly adapted and learned how to “make do” and re-use what little they had.

Many are unaware the little town of Clinton became a popular destination for Fort Bragg soldiers when they had free time away from the military base. One of their favorite spots to gather was at the City Cafe on Vance Street. It was a very busy place during the war. With so many young soldier patrons, the cafe’ began to resemble an unofficial outpost of Fort Bragg.

Earl Butler, Jr. is now retired, he’s a local historian, an old car aficionado and a former educator with Sampson County Schools. His parents owned the City Cafe. He grew up helping with chores in the cafe’ and absorbed the stories of the soldiers told by guests and his parents.

History of The City Cafe

Opened approximately 1930-1931, the City Cafe was owned by Earl Butler, Sr. and his wife Alese.

Earl Butler, Sr. had always wanted to own a restaurant. When a Vance Street location became available, he took the plunge and opened a hot dog stand. The business was successful and in 1933, he added many food items to the menu and expanded the seating area. As business continued to grow, the City Cafe’ transitioned from a hot dog stand to a full-fledged restaurant.

Earl Butler, Jr. said: “Guess who one of his first employees was? Percy Holland. Over the years, Percy Holland worked for daddy, and Knott Underwood and Francis Fussell worked for daddy — he said they learned a lot and then left to open their own place.”

All three of these men went on to become local legends of the restaurant industry.

City Cafe owner Earl Butler, Sr. was the son of John E. Butler and Julia Mae (Lassiter) Butler, who lived on Sampson Street. John E. Butler was a school teacher, and was also in business with his half brother Tom Rich. Their Vance Street business was known as Butler & Rich Wholesale.

Earl Jr’s. Memories

“I’ve often heard all the soldiers loved my mom and dad, and the feeling was mutual. My parents always opened their spare bedroom to soldiers; and I’m told others in Clinton did the same. It didn’t matter what time of day or night, my dad would invite soldiers into the cafe’ and prepare meals for them.

“Mama said that during the war that Daddy had a sign in the cafe:

‘Please use just a little sugar and stir like hell. We don’t mind the noise.’

She also told me that they only put a few spoons of sugar in the sugar bowls because people would steal the sugar. Some would come in with a small paper bag and the sugar would disappear! For those who are too young [to know], sugar was rationed during the war, and was difficult to obtain.”

“I remember the names of a only a few of the waitresses who worked there. Lets see…there was Mable Hill, Hazel Smith, Helen Hairr, and others I can’t remember. And at one time he had three cooks because business was booming.”

“My mom was tenderhearted and would often give soldiers a free meal if she thought it necessary. If she noticed someone counting their pocket change, and she suspected they didn’t have enough money to order something to eat, she’d quietly tell them: ‘Order what you want – a friend is paying for your meal.’ “

“Who was that friend paying for the meals? It was Furman J. Honeycutt, the owner of Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home. Mister Furman was a very good man. His son, Emery, was sick during the war and he later died in 1951. Emery was probably Furman’s motivation for doing something nice for these young military men. Mister Furman and my mom were step brother and step sister and he told her to keep his identity secret. But now that he’s no longer with us, I’ll reveal his identity because I believe it will honor his memory.”

“Here’s a cafe memory that’s unrelated to the war: A prominent local citizen had a habit of drinking too much. After being drunk for a week or so, his parents decided they were going to ‘dry him out.’ They hid all of his clothes and shoes and locked him in his room. Early one morning, he escaped and headed to the local seller of the ‘recipe’. Mama was in the cafe’ and happened to spot him walking on Vance St. side of the court house…now, remember, his clothes and shoes were hidden/locked away — Mama called out to someone in the cafe’: ‘My God there goes (name omitted) in his Mama’s dress and barefooted going to the bootleggers!’ The breakfast crowd at the cafe’ had a big laugh that morning!”

“Thirty years later, two of the soldiers returned to Clinton to visit my mom for a few days, to reminisce and thank her for the kindness she had shown them. They were Jerry and Tom but I can’t remember their last names. I went along with them as they drove my mom all over Clinton and Fayetteville, listening as they shared memories of their time spent at Fort Bragg and in Clinton. They were amazed at all the changes that had occurred. We dined out a few times and I just had a ball hanging out with them!”

Steve Boyette is the creator of online group “Clinton-Sampson County Local History.”