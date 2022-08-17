(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 10 — Chan T Or, 29, of 1873 Polly Island Road, Autryville, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,500; court date was Aug. 10.

• Aug. 10 — Alejandro Cornejo, 46, of 219 W. Sixth St., Garland, was charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• Aug. 10 — Shaveesa Sharae Horne, 29, of 633 Eastover Terrace, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 10 — Luis Angel Rodriguez Torres, 37, of 4225 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 11 — Carl Lee Robinson, 39, of 227 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 11 — Patrick Treshawn Morrison, 27, of 978 Stewarts Creek Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• Aug. 11 — Brittany Leighann Hudgins, 24, of 201 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and threatening phone call. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 11 — Heather Lane Jones, 25, of 6779 Green Path Road, Dunn, was charged with injury to personal property and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 11 — George Herring, 27, of 6189 Moseley Ave., Clinton, was charged with damage to property and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 13 — Stevie Elliott McClenny, 65, of 784 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 22.

• Aug. 13 — Dequane Jermaine Maynor, 32, of 415 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Garland, was charged with resisting public officer. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 13 — Qwandrick Rashad Oates, 30, of 1341 Goldsboro Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with damage to property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 14 — Edward Glyn Long, 41, of 6890 Harper House Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, littering and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 15 — Anthony Edwards Raines, 47, of 2583 Arrowhead Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 12.

• Aug. 15 — Abagayle Faith Kitchen, 20, of 827 Blawell St., Stedman, was charged with trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 13.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.