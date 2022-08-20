What does it mean to be saved? Are you really saved? What are you saved from?

To begin answering these questions, we must first begin with Romans 10:9, which says, “That if thou shall confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus , and shall believe in thine heart that God has raised Him from the dead, thou shall be saved.” One can only be saved by faith, which means, we believe in our hearts and as a result we receive God’s righteousness, and then confess Christ openly and without shame. This is confirmed by Romans 10:9 which says, “For with the heart, man believeth unto salvation; and with the mouth, confession is made unto salvation.” This is again confirmed by John 3:16 which says, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”

To be saved means that you are saved from death, you are saved from eternal damnation and you are saved from the wrath of God, which is soon to come. To be saved also means you will not be tormented in the lake of fire which is in hell. Quite frankly, no one goes to hell because of sin. All who go to hell will go there because they failed to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. There are many sitting in churches today and almost on every Sunday, who have never accepted and confessed Christ. They are well respected but their status will not keep them from burning in the lake of fire. While at the same time, there are many who do not go to church much and are looked down upon by church folk, who will live in the house that Christ has prepared for them.. These people could be suffering with all kinds of things such as homelessness, addictions and dangerous lifestyles. None of those things prevent a person from being saved. Neither does wearing a church face all the time means that you are saved. We must all accept Christ the same way.

The best way to know if you are really saved is to be constantly reminded of such by this strange inner presence called the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit always bears witness with your spirit that you are indeed a child of God. At the end of the day, there are only two people who know if you are really saved: You and the Lord!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.