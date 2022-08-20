On a national level, more than half of the Asian American and Pacific Islander population has never been contacted by a political party. The North Carolina Democractic Party AAPI Caucus is working to change that in Sampson County.

The AAPI population in the county is relatively small with the 2021 census showing the non-mixed Asian and Pacific Islander as 1.1% of the total population. However, with Sampson County poised as a battleground state, every vote could be crucial, said Ed Gillim, chair of the Sampson County Democratic Party.

That’s why the President of the state-level caucus, Gracie Galloway, is making her way back to Sampson County soon and this time she will connect with Gillim. “I’m excited to talk to her myself because she’s been a chair over that caucus for 10 years,” Gillim expressed. “She said they know the midterms are very important. They have been doing things already, but they’re going to increase it.”

Galloway said that North Carolina’s direct contact efforts upped AAPI electoral participation by 77 percent for the 2020 election from 2018, according the local Democratic party head. “The best way they get in contact with voters, especially in Sampson County, is directly talk to them,” he observed.

Current local canvassing efforts have been focused on unaffiliated voters using a mobilized app. “Sometimes you can talk to people and they may be a Republican, but they might kind of swing a little bit after the converation,” Gillim revealed. “You see what’s important to them. Try to educate people to make their own decisions. If you’re not a Democrat or Republican, I can understand. We’re trying to educate them on what our values and our beliefs are.”

County Democrats have particularly keyed in on unaffilited Hispanics, visiting 28 households in Garland last weekend, with very positive results, according to Gillim. They encountered a lot of families who are already planning to vote for the Democratic nominee for Richard Burr’s U.S. Senate seat, former NC Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, some of them reacting to just seeing her picture. One man was particularly excited. “He was like gung ho,” Gillim mused. “I started to bring him with me.”

Gillim noted that the language barrier can sometimes be an issue but manageable. “That is a definite hurdle,” he remarked. “We have a lot of younger ones that are bilingual so that’s really helpful.” And when all else fails, there’s always Google translate.

He theorized that the language barrier might be what has caused many Hispanic voters as unaffiliated rather than Democratic.

The party leader plans to discuss language barrier issues with Galloway when she arrives. He’s keen on engaging the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Sampson County. He commented that North Carolina and Sampson County in particular are purple and can be turned blue. “We can do it if we get enough votes.”

The leader of the Sampson County Republican Party Telia Kivett submitted a statement that did not point to any specific local outreach but contained an invitation. “We invite the AAP [sic] to attend our monthly meetings and learn more about the values of the Sampson County Republican Party,” Kivett wrote.

