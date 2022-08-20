(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 14 — Dejorgio Matthew Jones, 30, of 604 E. Granville St., Dunn, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $9,000; court date is Aug. 19.

• Aug. 14 — Tony Leron Gibson, 34, of 228 Plaza Road, Laurinburg, was charged with possession of marijuana, carrying concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in passenger area and speeding. No bond set; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 17 — Andrew Dylan Moore, 26, of 276 Herring Ave., Garland, was charged with resisting public officer and two counts of communicating threats. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 17.

• Aug. 17 — Shawnette Arnold, 39, of 2085 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with domestic assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date is Oct. 17.

• Aug. 17 — Johnny Ray Faison, 63, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with multiple counts of second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 17 — Ziasia Karhei Washington, 19, of 306 E. Butler Ave., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 6.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.