On Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Little Field Missionary Baptist Church will have a huge yard sale. Cold beverages will be served.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, the 24th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Annie Rice will be held at The Friendly Community Center, Clinton. The musical guests: Micheal Boykin and The Mighty Voices; The Gospelettes; Little Ann and The Redeemers; Blessed of Spivey’s Corner; The Murphy Family; Messengers of The Lord; Tremaine Steven and Group and New First Corinthian praise team of Dunn, NC. Inspirational words by Elder Hazel Johnson, emcee; and host, Nekemia Thigpen. FMI, call 919-583-2794.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., the N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., Women Day Service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be Dr. Hattie Lofton of Four Oaks, N.C. Music rendered by the women’s day choir. All women please wear white. Dr. Thaddeus Godwin is senior pastor) and the Rev. Eloise Godwin is host.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove. Pastor Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. till 12 p.m. regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m., Men’s Day Service and Memorial Gospel Inspiration (honoring Deacon Harry Lee Faison). Preacher of the hour: Vice Bishop Rodney Parker and church family. Featuring First Missionary Baptist male chorus, Roseboro; Snow Hill Baptist male chorus, Roseboro; Union Grove male chorus, Clinton; and Hines Chapel male chorus, Warsaw. Soloists are: Anthony McDoe, James Rich, Keith Brunson and others. Special guests are The Gospel Messengers; Deacon Mack; and Ed Faison and sons. Open invitation to any and everyone to come in honor Deacon Harry Lee Faison in song, spirit or however the Holy Spirit leads you.

Come and bless the Lord with Holly Grove for this is the day the Lord has made. Holly Grove Men’s and Elder Michell Hinton, pastor. Location: 114 N. McCullen Rd. Clinton, NC.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m,. service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend in the service) Location: 75 Hanson Road, Clinton (Friendly Community Center Clinton). FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

Holy Tabernacle U.H.C. Pre-23rd Anniversary Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. each night. Bishop Christopher Brown Jr. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at 3 p.m., Bishop Christopher Brown Jr. 23rd Anniversary closeout.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin)

Divine Presence Worship Center of Clinton, presents: Cook off Carnival on Friday, Sept. 9, at 3:30 p.m. FMI, call 910-379-1892.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 3 p.m. Homecoming will be held at LittleField Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Floyd Ray and the congregation of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn, N.C. Dinner will be served before the evening service.

Fall Festival will be held at Divine Presence Worship Center on Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

“Free Gospel Quartet Music” (free food and free vending.) FMI, call Pastor Tanisha Moore 910-379-1892.

Lisbon Street Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook Live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. second and fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday. Online at 9:45 a.m.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: Show love and kindness. May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families who have lost loved ones.

