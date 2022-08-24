Home News Jackson talks ‘On The Farm’ News Jackson talks ‘On The Farm’ August 24, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Clinton-Sampson Rotary member Wellie Jackson talks to fellow members about a new project with Star Communications, a TV show called ‘On The Farm.’ The show’s aim, Jackson said, is to promote farming and how food is provided safely to the world. View Comments Clinton clear sky enter location 30.1 ° C 32.7 ° 27.7 ° 60 % 0.9kmh 0 % Fri 33 ° Sat 32 ° Sun 33 ° Mon 33 ° Tue 34 °