Facility again poised to offer free adoptions

Noah Matthews, with parents Jonathan and Ashley, with their new girl, 5-year-old Belle. The chance to adopt new friends from the 2022 ‘Clear the Shelter’ event is fast approaching.

Beverly Summerlin cuddles new cat Taz during Sampson’s first-ever ‘Clear the Shelter’ event in 2019. There will be upwards of 40-50 furry friends available for this years event.

The Sampson County Animal Shelter, located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton, will host a Clear the Shelter event Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The animals, already spayed, neutered and vaccinations, will be adopted for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

It’s that time of year again for adopters who are looking to add a new furry edition to their family as the annual Sampson County Animal Shelter’s “Clear the Shelter” event is nearly here.

This event, as with previous years, will once again be at the Sampson shelter, located at 168 Agriculture Place, Clinton. It will be held from 11-3 p.m. Sept. 1o, with approximately 40 to 50 animals expected to be held at the facility for adoption.

The shelter is continuing its tradition of adopting out all those animals for free on a first come, first served basis. There’ll be a two animal limit per family and adopters must be 18 or older. A valid photo ID will be required. In addition, all animals will already be spayed, neutered, de-wormed and will have received rabies and other vaccinations.

Sampson Animal Shelter director Anna Ellis noted that the rabies vaccinations they give are for one year.

The “Clear the Shelter” event has been ongoing since its start in 2019, with much success. Ellis did say numbers were down last year, but this year is different as she’s expecting a big turnout.

“Last year, we didn’t see as high of a turnout and I’m not sure if it was due to the pandemic or because of the inflation and all that when families were trying to bring in a new animal,” she said. “Last year was about 35 I believe, but because we didn’t have a big turnout that Saturday, we continued it through the week since we had so many already done.”

“This year, however, we are anticipating a big crowd so we’ve been working hard for a couple of months with our vet, Dr. Bill Oglesby at Veterinary Medical Clinic, trying to get as many animals as possible so people that come can have a variety to chose from,” Ellis said.

She also mentioned that this year, to keep the crowd under control, they intend to hand out numbers and will try to limit 10-15 people into the shelter at a time. Food is also planned for this year’s event.

“There should be a tent at the end of the road when you pull in so that they can get their number,” Ellis said. “I think there’s also actually going to be a local lady there that day with some food trucks.”

Ellis went on to share further important information she wanted future pet owners to consider before attending the event.

“One thing that I want to point out is a lot of times when people hear free, they automatically come, but it’s important that that people remember that it is a commitment,” she said. “You’ll have to upkeep vet care, you’ll have to purchase the food and so it is something that they need to make sure they’re ready for.”

“So again, I think the biggest thing I want people to remember is that this is a commitment.”

Also of note is that those with criminal records or offenses against animals will not be able to adopt at the event. To ensure that won’t happen, Ellis said they’ll have their officers on site to prevent that.

“What we typically do is our officers give us a list and then we go off of that to weed out the ones that may not be a good fit for the animals,” she said. “We look at the past cruelty cases, neglect cases and we get with our officers to track that.”

“Usually there’s an officer here that day that can kind of recognize people and they’ll have their list to let us know that,” Ellis added. “We do have the option of turning away adopters. We typically try not to do that, however, we do want the animals that we have to go into good homes and to not be mistreated or neglected.”

Ellis’ final thoughts were of gratitude and anticipation for “Clear the Shelter.”

“We are looking forward to this year’s event and we appreciate county management giving us the funds to allow us to have this event,” Ellis said.

“Every year when we send in our budget request I always ask for an amount to cover the spay and neuter because that encumbers that cost and we do appreciate the county commissioners and the board for allocating those funds for us to do this event again.”

For more information about “Clear the Shelter,” call the Sampson County Animal Shelter at 910-592-8493.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.