(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 19 — Corey Kenon, 43, 1060 Chestnutt Road, Turkey, was charged with damage to personal property and assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 12.

• Aug. 20 — Patrick Lee McLean, 24, of 7004 Southwind Court, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 28.

• Aug. 20 — William Douglas Underwood, 65, of 1769 Alex Benton Road, Newton Grove, was charged with larceny, injury to real property and trespass. Bond set at $2,500; court date was Aug. 22.

• Aug. 20 — Alexander Melvin, 27, of 37 Myrtle Road, Roseboro, was charged with damage to property and order for arrest. Bond set at $1,758; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 20 — Stephanie Dawn Hunter, 39, of 5950 Keener Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 5

• Aug. 21 — Sheniqua Necole Smith, 32, of 223 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Aug. 22 — Timothy Erwin Tatum, 20, of 300 Jones St., Apt. B, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 28.

• Aug. 22 — Lastasia Dynel McNeil, 48, of 3752 Rowan Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny by employee. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 23 — Tarodrick Markie Torrence, 33, of 6420 Turnpike Road, Raeford, was charged with assault on a detention officer resulting in serious injury, assault on a detention officer resulting in physical injury. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 23 — Jakeith Lofton Fennell, 24, of 3220 Buckhorn Road, Harrells, was charged with assault on a female and order for arrest-release order. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 14.

• Aug. 23 — Devonte Rashawn Faison, 29, of 261 Perry Drive, Rose Hill, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Aug. 23.

• Aug. 24 — Ronnie Earl Knowles, 33, of 655 Elbow Road, Salemburg, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 24 — Renee Kenya Idella Williams, 28, of 1304 Dawson St., Wilmington, was charged with simple assault, Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 13.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.