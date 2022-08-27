Pictured, from left, are those with 30-plus years of service, including Angie Warner, Edith Rogers, and Dr. Bill Starling.

Pictured are those honored for five years of service to SCC. Pictured, from left, are: front — Amelia Elmore, Melissa Carter, and Jacquie Ammons; and back — (with Dr. Bill Starling, SCC President) Krista Wiggins.

Employees receive recognition for their years of service to SCC from Frankie Sutter, SCC director of Personnel. Top left: Marvin Rondon, 20 years; top right: Angela Magill, 5 years; bottom left: Kim Testerman, 5 years; bottom right: Wanda Kenny, 15 years.

Pictured are those honored for 15 years of service to SCC. Dr. Bill Starling snaps a photo with, from left, Nicole Jordan, Kim Davis, and Benita Hayes.

CLINTON — During the month of August, Sampson Community College (SCC) recognized employees who have worked for the College: 5, 10, 15, 20, and 30-plus years. As part of an initiative to showcase the milestone, the SCC Board of Trustees awarded the employees gift certificates to the SCC Bookstore as part of their Service Award Policy. This policy went into effect in August 2022.

• The employees recognized for 5 years of service are: Jacquie Ammons, Melissa Carter, Amelia Elmore, Angela Magill, Kim Testerman, and Krista Wiggins.

• The employees recognized for 10 years of service are: Jason Frazier, Myra Gray, Loreen Hudson, Shelley Ryals, and Sharon West.

• The employees recognized for 15 years of service are: Kim Davis, Benita Hayes, Nicole Jordan, and Wanda Kenny.

• The employees recognized for 20 years of service are: Jennifer Eavenson, Carole Phipps, and Marvin Rondon. The employees recognized for 30+ years of service are: Edith Rogers, Dr. Bill Starling, and Angie Warner.

Director of Personnel at SCC, Frankie Sutter, expressed, “I want to once again congratulate these employees for reaching these milestones. It is a testament to their dedication to Sampson Community College and the students we serve. On a personal note, with the exception of a couple, I was the first person to get to interact with most of these employees during the application, interview and hiring process. It is a privilege to work with each of them, and I look forward to continuing to watch their professional growth here at SCC.”