How do you mend a broken heart or stop the rain from falling down? How can you stop the sun from shining? What makes the world go round? Please help mend broken hearts so that hurting, lost people can be found! With God’s help, brokenhearted people can be empowered to spread love all around!

The Bee Gees understood the challenge of “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” after splitting up for 16 months with little hope of ever singing and sharing joy with people. When the talented singers reunited, they wrote about how to mend a broken heart and live again.

Tweaking their lyrics seemed fitting for this story about two brokenhearted Good Samaritans who found divine peace, love, and strength from within. They did not allow Satan to destroy their lives and win. Martha and Cheryl chose to go forth in faith and trust Jesus – Savior and Best Friend! May you be blessed by reading tidbits of how God is healing and helping these two Good Samaritans to love and help brokenhearted people learn how to live again.

Mrs. Martha Pierce, a homegrown Sampson Good Samaritan, is known near and far for teaching God’s Word, writing His stories, sharing His love, spreading joy all around, and never wearing a frown. Helping people became Martha’s mission at an early age. She loves to sing and share good news through word and deed. Attending church and telling stories about Jesus is her cup of tea. Focusing on Christ and His love keeps her lifted higher day by day…not down in the dumps or going astray. No not she, Martha loves her Lord, His people, and giving help to those in need. Living life — side by side, stepping in faith, spreading joy per their calling from above —kept Martha and her beloved Gene young and in love. Serving the Lord with the love of her life always near, kept them close to their heavenly Father, family, friends, and strangers they helped without fear.

When her husband’s walk became slower and work harder to do, Martha stuck by him in sickness they bravely went through. When Gene and Martha knew his time here would soon end, their faith kept shining while waiting on Him. When her beloved took his last breath, Martha knew he was in the arms of Jesus … at rest!

Weeping, wondering, wearily asking God what would she do … in her heart Martha knew … to His calling she would stay true. Healing soothed her heart in lyrics from a song … a divine sign that keeps her Good Samaritan ways and joy filled writings going strong.

Mrs. Cheryl Bradford, a Good Samaritan in word and deed, lives life in love with her Savior, Jesus, husband, Greg, family, and people God puts in their paths to minister to and sow seeds. Being Good Samaritans comes natural for Cheryl and Greg who welcome opportunities to help folks. Cheryl’s heart beats in tune to His calling to help people on Hospice care. Her nursing days began at Mary Gran Nursing Center with Ms. Martha Pierce in place for loving support, joyful help, and faithful friendship. The two became even closer to Christ and one another as they shared days helping people in need while seizing opportunities to do even greater good deeds.

Through the years, Cheryl and Greg moved to new places, remodeled homes, raised their family, helped people along their way, while staying true to the Lord, loved ones, and one another through happy and heartbreaking days. Oh, the pain they bore when news of their son’s death came with a knock at their front door. Listening, praying, and hearing her words of comfort, divine message of hope, and courage she shared that fateful morning showed Cheryl lives by faith … not fear.

After her call, I thought of three Sonshine visits Cheryl and I shared together a few weeks earlier (before her son was called Home to Heaven) that were surely planned by the Master of the Sea who hears our despairing cries and in HIs perfect timing answers our ‘why’s’!Cheryl felt led to volunteer at Tim’s Gift while waiting for God’s guidance on a job interview. Joyfully accepting her willingness to come and help, we welcomed Cheryl with open arms. Her first morning was filled with signs she was in the right place to help people in need. One man needed a piece of equipment that I couldn’t assemble. Cheryl jumped in with helping hands and soon the three of us loaded it in his pick up. Cheryl shared a conversation with him about family connections they had and prayed with him. What a beautiful sight to see Good Samaritans shining for Thee right in front of me!

Next, Cheryl helped me load three blessing boxes with special gifts for people God stirred my heart to visit. After our first visit, I told Cheryl she was in for a treat as we pulled into the driveway on Denton Street. With blessing box and card from Sonshine Kids in hands, we rang the doorbell and waited. When the door slowly opened, joyful celebration broke out with hugs, cheers, tears, and stories of Ms. Martha’s beloved Gene’s passing. Planning to present our gift, pray, and be on our way was not in God’s plans that day. Martha gave us a tour of their home, showed the place where she worked and shared the story of the day (months after Gene went to Heaven to stay) a song played in that little room and healed her in a miraculous way! We toured, touched precious keepsakes, talked, laughed, cried, asked our why’s, while assuring one another that in His perfect timing (maybe when we get to Heaven). He will show our bottled tears and we’ll be so happy in paradise with loved ones gone before … that answers to our ‘whys’ won’t matter anymore.

Ms. Martha and Cheryl reconnected with loving memories and stories of working together at Mary Gran. Watching them celebrate sisterhood and joy of knowing Jesus, giving help and hope to one another through prophetic words, and declaring our visit was divine sent Holy Spirit goose bumps running up and down my spine.

Finally, we said our goodbyes with promises we would visit again real soon. Ms. Martha’s and Cheryl’s joy flowed like a fountain with hope and happiness shining in their eyes as we joined together for prayer and one last hug.

Back at Tim’s Gift, the Lord had another assignment waiting for Cheryl. A sweet Sonshine kid waited in the library for someone to help sooth her hurting heart. Someone hurt her feelings and an exchange of hateful words sent both little girls to time out. Cheryl seized the opportunity to minister to a young girl wearing a frown and feeling down. Cheryl’s encouragement — for the precious jewel to let her hurt go and kindness show — blessed me too.

When our day was done, Cheryl left with a spring in her step and joy in her heart. Jennifer and I did too. For, we had blessed assurance that Jesus lives and gives guidance when we love, trust, obey, and reach out to help make our world a better place … Yes, we can! Let us confess our sins, forgive, love God 1st with all that we are, love one another, and help our fellow man.

Then, there will be joy in our hearts and peace in our land!

May God bless these two Good Samaritans who share God’s love wherever they go … heal their hearts and let them know — the good deeds and divine seeds they’re sowing have an eternal glow!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.