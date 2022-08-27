Knowledge of God’s word is of great importance. In fact, we cannot obtain salvation without it. Jesus said “…to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32). From the beginning, God has warned man away from either adding to or taking from His word (Deut. 4:2; Gal. 1:8-9; Rev. 22:18-19). Thus, we would never belittle any part of God’s word. However, though every seemingly unimportant verse or passage does indeed provide more knowledge of God’s will for man, not every bit of knowledge found in the Bible is crucial to one’s salvation. The apostle Paul wrote of being given a “thorn in the flesh to buffet him lest he should be exalted above measure (II Cor. 12:7). Long have various Bible students sought to determine just what that thorn in the flesh was, but to no avail. Many have their opinion, but the word of God does not tell us the answer. It is not crucial to our salvation to know that information.

Of course, with Paul’s thorn in the flesh, the knowledge is not given to us. But, even, dealing with knowledge that has been revealed, one can be ignorant of certain details without it having any adverse effect upon whether that person is saved or not. How old was Abraham when he died, or Isaac, or Jacob? That information can be found in the Bible, but not knowing the answer to this will not keep one out of heaven. Thousands of other examples can be cited. We often take note of the fact that the Bible contains three things: Facts, commands and promises. Facts are to be learned and believed. Commands must be learned and obeyed, and promises may be learned and waited and prepared for. A lot of those things falling in the “fact” category include those little details we just mentioned. Yet, “facts” also include things that are crucial to our salvation. It is a fact that Jesus Christ is the Son of God (Matt. 16:16-17). This is an example of a fact that is absolutely crucial to one’s salvation. Jesus said, “I said, therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins” (John 8:24). The four gospel accounts serve the very purpose of bringing about faith in that one crucial part of knowledge. John wrote, “And many other signs truly did Jesus in the presence of his disciples, which are not written in this book: But these are written, that ye might believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God; and that believing ye might have life through his name” (John 20:30-31). Though it is our intention to address a few specific crucial facts of the Bible, we will at this point trust that the four gospel writers have done a sufficient job of proving the divinity of Jesus.

In the space left, let us consider briefly one other crucial bit of knowledge. The brevity of treatment this crucial bit of knowledge gets here is not due to a lack of “crucialness” of it. It is simply that we have covered this numerous times and the reality of it is easily presented. It is absolutely crucial that one understand the source of authority in all that we say and do in the realm of Christianity! First, realize that there are only two possible sources for authority, God or man. When asked by the chief priests and elders, by what authority Jesus did that which He did, He presented them with these two options (Matt. 21:23). Concerning reaching heaven, Jesus said, “not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). Though all of the Bible is the word of God, the authority for this Christian age is Christ. Jesus said, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth” (Matt. 28:18). He promised to send the Holy Spirit to His apostles following His death, that He might guide them in all truth (John 14:26; 15:26; 16:13). Thus, the Holy Spirit inspired gospel of Jesus Christ is the authority for this Christian age. Peter wrote, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). We will be judged by this gospel of Christ in the last day (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16).

Now, just why would we say that this is a crucial bit of knowledge? The answer is because any other criteria for that which we believe, and practice will be found wanting in the last day. Jesus said, “every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up” (Matt. 15:13). Paul wrote, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:8). Those who would foolishly follow any other source of authority are subject to hear the Lord say, ”depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:23).

