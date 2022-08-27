I have written on this subject matter in previous articles. But I have come to the conclusion that by following and completely understanding Galatians 5:16-17, you will inevitably have a wonderful life. It simply says “…Walk in the Spirit and you shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh. For the flesh lust against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh and these are contrary to one another, so that you do not do the things that you wish.”

The one thing that ensures you to walk in God’s will and that ensures you reaching God’s destiny, that HE has ordained for you is to walk in the Spirit. The thing that hinders all of us the most is when we fulfill the lust of the flesh. Only by walking in the spirit do we put a stop to fulfilling our fleshly desires that are contrary to what God wants us to do.

Walking in the Spirit requires that we do four things. We must (1) BELIEVE that the Holy Spirit is always with us as a result of God placing the Holy Spirit in our hearts at conversion. We must, (2) YIELD to the Holy Spirit by submitting our fleshly desires to HIS desires. We must, (3) DEPEND on the Holy Spirit to help us when we are confronted with the strong desires of our flesh. Strong desires of our flesh is the pure definition of lust. We must (4) ANTICIPATE the effects of the Holy Spirit’s help. In other words we must be able to see the outcome of the Holy Spirit helping us.

When we Walk or Live by the Spirit, it eliminates all unnecessary problems and hindrances to a wonderful walk with the Lord. More importantly, it will ensure that we will go to heaven. Galatians 5:19-21 gives us a list of things that represent the workings of our flesh when we fail to Walk or Live by the Spirit. If we do, (practice) these things we will not enter into the Kingdom of Heaven. Even something as simply as over-eating can keep us out of the Kingdom of Heaven. Pay close attention to this list and see where you stand. I have looked at his list many times before, but I now see where I have fallen short. .And I now see that the only thing that can help me to keep my ticket to heaven is to Walk by the Spirit by using the four steps in paragraph 3. No one can do those things for you or me. We must do it for ourselves.

After all, God has given us all that we need to be successful in this area. It is called the Holy Spirit. Welcome to a wonderful life!!!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.