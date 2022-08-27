It has become apparent over the past few years that time is a valuable resource for everyone. Time management is an essential component of every successful and fulfilling life. As the saying says, Rome wasn’t built in a day either. Preparation, patience, and time are necessary. For the Biblically spiritual, living faith is the key to moving mountains, while dead faith and unbelief won’t. Stay focused. It is never a smart idea to become drunk without drinking, as my pastor once advised me. Be like a palm tree whenever life’s storms and strong winds come. As soon as the storm passes, the palm trees will rise again. Whether you have endured a storm or are experiencing one right now, give your troubles to Jesus. Maintain your focus. Have faith that you will recover. Despite your feelings, you are not alone.

You always have the presence of Jesus with you, He is the mediator to our Father Abba God. Jesus is speaking on your behalf. Your time spent fasting and praying wasn’t in vain, as He has counted your tears and experienced your suffering alongside you. God recognizes the importance of your time spent with Him and values it. Faking it until you make it with God isn’t a good idea if you are afraid to speak the truth to him. The bible shares that Jesus asked the question: “If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.” The man’s response is immediate: “Immediately, the father of the child cried out and said, with tears, “Lord, I believe; help my unbelief!” (Mark 9:23). To heal, we must be authentic. It’s logical that there could be uncharted ground in the future. Be disciplined, though, to maintain your focus and steadiness.

I share this with all humility and specificity. The value of your time cannot be overstated, ladies. When a suitor asks for your time to go on a date with the intention of purposefully getting to know you, you should consider that an honor. It is imperative to know and understand this, and it is imperative for him to acknowledge and accept it. This article will try to pinpoint some steps for accessing a shortcut towards which it cannot be overstated, ladies. When a suitor asks for your time to go on a date with the intention of purposefully getting to know you, you should consider that an honor. It is imperative to know and understand this, and it is imperative for him to acknowledge and accept it. This article will try to pinpoint some steps for accessing a shortcut towards better time management.

1. Planning and meditation are never a waste of time.

We all love action and consider it the number one solution for stretching our available time to its maximum. In any case, rushing to get things done without thinking too deeply about the implications that are still in the future will result in frustration, blockages, and ultimately a waste of time. Why not spend that time at the beginning visualizing your road ahead and all the actions that need to be taken? Investing time in developing a plan and thinking about possible outcomes will not scare you away from taking action, but just delay it until you are ready.

2. Know your time, but don’t become obsessed with it.

Many people waste time because they do not have the proper tools to track its unfolding. And I am not just talking about clocks here. Time organizers can come in all shapes and sizes, from paper notebooks to smartphone apps. Carefully observing which activities consume most of your time can lead to improvements in productivity. Avoid getting it backwards and spending your entire day staring at the microscope. The obsession with tracking time can deprive us of other, more productive endeavors. So, limit yourself to only one clock in the office and a wristwatch. You don’t have to see seconds passing by in any direction you look. We know that is just a convention people use to consider cyclic astronomical events at that time.

3. Delegate.

We all know the type of person who prefers to do everything on their own. Time has no real meaning for someone always connected to both the small details and the big picture. People who want to dedicate their time and energy to things that match their caliber should learn to delegate smaller and easier tasks to others on the same team. Delegation is done when enough trust has built up between individuals, and therefore, it is a process that requires time on its own terms. At some point, all the successful people you and I know have discovered they can focus better on what is truly essential when surrounded by extra help.

4. The art of disconnecting.

I will be honest; this is the most disturbing tip you have probably heard in a while. In the age of instant messaging, taking more than a few seconds to respond to an e-mail or not answering your phone might be considered rude. Well, it’s not. We are not robots and staying plugged in all the time can drain significant resources from us without returning anything valuable. Keeping up with your e-mail and answering courtesy phone calls all day won’t help you if you have something critical to accomplish by the end of the day. Getting offline should not be seen as a way of skipping your social and professional duties, but more like a “do not disturb” sign, indicating you want to be 100% focused on the task in hand and that you are tired of pointless multi-tasking.

5. Rest is never the enemy of time.

You probably know the drill. You have something meaningful to do, and you are already counting the hours since you started. The deadline is near, and you feel like things will never reach an end. In this scenario, the frenzy of work will apparently leave no room for rest. Working with the same yield for hours and hours is not a realistic expectation, even for pure-blood workaholics. Rest is a crucial part of every activity, and it should never be seen as a waste of your time. Stopping the engines for a little more than 10 minutes might give you the extra boost needed to stay on schedule with all your “to do’s”. If you’ve achieved and been successful in your goals, humbly keep developing and consider how you may help others. I’m sure someone helped you on your journey to success. I’m encouraging everyone who is working toward realizing and accomplishing their goals and inspirations. Go out and excel at the task that God has given you. Live an excellent life! Just keep in mind that you weren’t forsaken; you were chosen for a purpose. Now, what? Well. Let’s get it of course!