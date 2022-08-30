Sunset sends two to ‘Pathways to STEM’

Rena Jackson shares a huge smile during National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM. She was one of two students from Sunset Avenue who got to attend.

Another star from Clinton City Schools shined brightly this summer as Rena Jackson was one of the students who got to attend the prestigious National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM summer program.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is an Envision by WorldStrides program dedicated to the early identification, motivation and inspiration of the nation’s most promising elementary students. The curriculum was developed by a former elementary school principal and other highly qualified professional educators who, for over 20 years, have taught, mentored and guided high-achieving students of all ages.

At the program, Jackson got to spend six days at UNC Chapel Hill experiencing hands-on simulations and workshops.

These workshops had her exploring career fields in engineering, by building and programming a robot, role-playing as medical interns performing dissection plus applying math and science based skill to unlock clues in a CSI case.

“I really had fun building my robot and meeting so many cool people,” Jackson said about her time at NYLF Pathways to STEM.

After completing the program, Jackson received a written letter from the Envision by WorldStrides Vice President, Jan A. Sikorsky, on her success.

“Rena was selected to participate based on her demonstration of outstanding academic achievement and an interest in STEM fields, ” Sikorsky said in the letter to Jackson. “Rena’s participation in NYLF Pathways to STEM, along with her strong academic record, demonstrates tremendous potential to succeed in future endeavors.”

Jackson was one of two students from Sunset that attended NYLF Pathways to STEM with her fellow classmate Annabel McCullen.

As the proud mother of Jackson, Dr. Shakonda Strayhorn was overwhelmed with joy over her daughter being able to go.

“Rena was nominated to attend the forum by her third-grade teacher at Sunset Avenue Elementary, Ms. Mallory Strickland,” she said. “In addition, to participating in dance with the Performing Arts School and playing the piano with Dunn School of Music, Rena is also passionate about art and plays basketball and softball with the local Recreation Departments.”

“With dreams of being a judge, Rena enjoyed the hands-on activities in forensics, robotics programming, medicine, and civil engineering.”

