Across Sampson, staff eyes normalcy this year

Students taking their first step into Clinton High on the first day of school.

Butler Avenue students get supplies out for their first class of the new semester.

There were no sad faces at LC Kerr on the first day of school.

From homeroom to the auditorium, there was no slacking for Clinton High students on the first day.

Heads down and pencils going: This was a common view across Clinton City School’s for the first day of school.

Sunset Avenue students on the way to the auditorium for the first assembly of the semester.

Sampson Middle School’s new principal Tony Faison was already hard at work at his desk on the first day of school.

It was all smiles from students to teachers on the first day of school at Butler Avenue.

A fresh set of Sunset Avenue students make their way across the school on the way to class.

Students at LC Kerr were off to a fun start even at the entrance of the school as they played a game of Find the Blue Cat.

Students in Michelle Wells’ first grade class were full of energy on the first day of school.

Lisa Murphy gives instructions to her first set of first graders at Butler Avenue School to start the new school year, which began Monday across Clinton City Schools and Sampson County Schools.

Excitement was in the air Monday as students in both school systems bid summer vacation farewell and made their way back into the classroom.

In Sampson County Schools, the shortage of teachers has complicated the start of the school year, but administrators and faculty are poised for the challenge.

Superintendent Dr. David Goodin observed the diligent attitude as he made his rounds. “Our teachers and students hit the ground running, with teaching and learning taking place in every classroom I visited,” he remarked.

Improvement is the name of the game for him. “As we return to more normal school operations, we look forward to this year being better, stronger and more responsive to the needs of all students and families,” he stated.

SCS director of communications Valerie Newton also was in the mix. “I visited Roseboro Elementary for the first day back, and you could definitely see and feel the love in the building.”

Lest we forget, for the youngest of the students this isn’t a return to school, but rather a first-time foray into the unknown. “There were a few first-day nerves, a few tears, and a few uncertain looks, but overall the students were all smiles,” Newton noted.

Eyes and smiles were lit up all over Clinton City Schools as bells rang to kick off their new semester. Some of the summer infrastructure projects are still ongoing throughout the school system and staffing shortages are an issue for CCS as well. But, despite that, for CCS,just having students back on campus was more than enough reason to be excited.

Few were more excited about the new school year starting than the CCS principals and assistant principals.

“I’m excited for a new year and new beginnings,” CHS Assistant Principal Lakechisa Phillips said. “We are excited to see how school going to look now, post-COVID.”

“It’s exciting, busy, but good,” Sampson Middle School new principal Tony Faison said. “I’m glad to see some of my old babies coming back and I’m glad to see my new ones coming. So again, it’s busy, but it’s a good thing.”

“I’m excited to have the kids back on campus and we’re looking forward to a year full of fun and growth,” said Sunset Avenue School Assistant Principal Jennifer Pope said.

“We’re very excited, of course, to have our students back,” Butler Avenue principal Dr. Julie Malcolm said. “We’re very excited that we’ve got some adjustments so that students are able to have more time together in the cafeteria, be closer together in classrooms and be able to sit in groups and collaborate this year.”

“We have new staff here who are bringing in new energy and enthusiasm so that’s great,” she continued. “Teachers also got some new reading materials and math materials to work on with the kids this year. They spent a lot last week getting ready for this week and for today.”

“We’re just we’re very fortunate, we have a great staff here, we have a lot of support staff for all the needs our kids have and good personalities here,” Malcolm said. “Plus very supportive parents, so we’re just grateful that it’s a good combination of what’s happening in the building and what’s coming to us from outside of the community.”

LC Kerr principal Greg Dirks said it was about getting students acclimated and keeping them safe.

“We’re trying to get them back into school but also trying to be safe — you’ve always got to have precautions but I think were moving forward,” said Dirks. “It’s been a collaborative effort between all the staff here in welcoming back all these new faces back to LC Kerr. It’s another exciting year of helping our students get a solid foundation on their educational careers.”

It wasn’t just the principals that were pumped up about the new semester, as that joy trickled down to staff across CCS. Faculty and staff were so ecstatic; they seemed even happier about the new school year than many of their students.

“It’s exciting to see the students returning,” CHS Executive Director of Technology and Auxiliary Services, John Lowe said. “The teachers have been working for about a week now to get everything ready. It’s great to get a new school year underway.”

“This is the first year I wasn’t opening up a school on the first day of school,” said Dr. Theresa Melenas, CCS’ head of Instructional Services and former Union Middle principal. “Today made me realized how much I miss seeing my babies coming in and greeting them on the first day. Even so, it’s just great to see them all back on campus again and I’m excited about starting the new semester.”

Getting back to the norm was also big in generating those feelings of excitment as regulations against COVID dwindle away.

“I’m excited about meeting my new sixth grade students,” SMS teacher Stephanie Carter said. “I know a lot is changing for them and not just because they’re entering middle school. A lot of the regulations that they’ve been used to are no longer here so they still have to get use to that.”

“That, however, also has me excited because we don’t have to deal with those regulations anymore and we’re finally getting back to normal school days.”

“It’s good to see our babies coming in and I’m so excited about the first day of school,” SAS Counselor Tokesia Coleman said. “It’s just a breath of fresh air getting back to some normalcy after being in COVID the past few years and having all our babies in school again, it’s just so exciting.”

“It’s a great day since we get to have the babies back in the classroom and to have a little bit of our normal routines back,” LC Kerr teacher Sandra Cannady added. “It’s just nice to start a new year with them and we look forward to all their successes.”

