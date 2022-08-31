SCS reports two dozen vacancies to start year

Sampson County Schools is facing a teacher shortage at the start of the new school year, largely as a result of low teacher pay for a total of 23 empty teacher’s desks, according to Valerie Newton, communications director. According to the SCS website, 11 of the openings — nearly half — are in Union District alone.

The short-term solution used in years past has been to combine grade levels. The school system had two or three combined-grade classrooms last year. “Typically you’ll only see that in your elementary grades, Kindergarten and first grade or first grade and second grade, because the curriculum is so similar,” Newton explained.

Most of the lower grade levels have a teaching assistant as well as a teacher, which makes for a natural division of labor in combined classrooms.

However, this year, the lower grade levels are at their maximum capacity as allowed by the state, said Superintendent Dr. David Goodin. “Those caps are pretty hard and fast.”

But there was leeway to allow increased class sizes for some at the high school level this year, Goodin confirmed.

Where possible, substitute teachers are being used to prevent larger class sizes. “We have a lot of substitutes in place right now,” he said.

Alternatively, the school system is placing retired teachers into interim or part-time roles and paying teachers to teach an additional class during their normal planning period, according to Dr. Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for personnel services.

Full-time teachers will provide substitutes with lesson plans and instructional materials. Those choosing to teach during their planning period will be paid their regular hourly rate of pay for that additional class and will have to move their planning period to the end of the day, Cabral specified.

One method that will be considered throughout the year is a hybrid of in-person and distance learning. “Teaching one class face-to-face and another virtually at the same time has been used in the past,” Cabral wrote in a statement.

Newton noted that every state is experiencing a teacher shortage, correlating with the start of the pandemic. “You can certainly look at Covid and say that Covid had an impact on that because some teachers chose to retire or some teachers chose to get out of the profession.” She also pointed to the number of Covid-related deaths, creating job vacancies in other sectors that enticed teachers away from the classroom.

The main reasons cited by teachers leaving SCS are pay, local supplements and the quality of healthcare. Teacher salaries are set at the state level, but localities can offer bonuses to attract teachers to their district.

The state salary scale, which differs depending on level of education, increases teacher pay incrementally through their years of experience. “You come in at a particular step and hopefully move up through steps to where you are paid what you’re worth,” Newton stated. “Because many teachers are underpaid.”

For North Carolina, teachers with a bachelor’s degree, pay starts at $35,000 and maxes out at $52,000 with 25 or more years of experience. Teachers with a master’s degree go from $38,500 to $57,200. For teachers with advanced or doctoral degrees, the starting salary ranges from $39,760 to $41,030 and the ending salary ranges from $58,460 to $65,970, depending on the degree and accompanying certification.

As for healthcare, many teachers find the state’s plan lacking. “North Carolina does have a good retirement system though for teachers,” Newton mentioned.

The most common subject matter vacancies are math, science and social studies. “Maybe because in those higher grade levels it may be that it’s a little more challenging with those subjects.”

The Board of Education does have authority to increase supplemental pay for teachers, but the issue has not been brought before the board during Newton’s tenure, which began last October.

The base salary, however, can only be increased at the state level.

The state senator currently representing Sampson County is Republican Brent Jackson. He will be running unopposed for re-election in November.

Despite the adjustments the schools are making, the district still wants to find its fill of certified teachers, Cabral commented. “We hope to have these vacancies filled soon.”

The teacher shortage is affecting Clinton City Schools as well, however CCS Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson said the impact has not been as adverse on CCS as it has been across the state.

“Our teacher shortage is much better than most places,” said Johnson. “In fact, we’ve only got a few vacancies right now.”

According to Johnson, as of Tuesday, CCS had five vacant positions. This includes one at Clinton High School, three at Sampson Middle School and one at Sunset Avenue School.

“We’ve been really blessed — we have very loyal, dedicated staff and employees that have stood through and stuck it out,” Johnson said. “They’re very devoted to Clinton City Schools and our community and our students.”

Having that level of employee loyalty isn’t something that casually happens. Johnson noted CCS has plenty of incentives in place that built that trust and helped retain teachers.

“Some things that we’re doing is our TA-to-Teachers program,” he said. “Over the last several years, we have been working with our classified staff to find them university partnerships so that they can go back to school and get their certification. We have several of our classified staff who are now teachers. I would even hate to give you a number cause there are so many. So a lot of lot of work has been done there to get our classified staff certified.”

Johnson also noted that recruiting its current student base as future teachers for the CCS system, through the Dark Horse Fellows program, has been another positive boon.

“We actually started a new program last year, Dark Horse Fellows, and we are working with our students at Clinton High School who, over time, have interest in becoming CCS teachers,” he said. “We have a big support from The Anonymous Trust that will allow us to find students that desire to be those CCS teachers.”

“We’ll work with them to provide forgivable loans where they can work for us out of college and then have that forgiven,” Johnson added. “We’re really excited about that program and, of course, we attend job fairs and university fairs to find any prospective teachers.”

Something as simple as shared conversation among the CCS staff is something Johnson said aids in retaining teachers. They’ve even been able to find and hire teachers from outside the state.

“Really, just working with our faculty and staff has helped us out,” he said. “If they’re aware of teachers that are looking or if they have any family members who have an interest in teaching we — and I hate to say beat the bushes — but that’s what we do. We just have lots of lots of conversations with people so that we can find prospective teachers.”

“I mean, this year, we’ve hired a couple of people from Texas and we’ve hired several teachers from the Department of Social Services.”

Full-time substitute teachers have also lessened the burden of the teacher shortage in CCS. “We also have — and we’ve been doing this for a couple of years — but we’ve had a dedicated group of full-time substitutes. And actually, we just found out, that one of our full-time substitutes has a four-year degree so we just offered her a position.”

Although COVID, healthcare and low wages have been key issues leading to teacher loss, Johnson said that hasn’t been an major problem for Clinton City Schools.

“No, I wouldn’t say that’s been a major issue for us — Clinton City Schools still has an extremely competitive supplement,” Johnson said. “I would say we are definitely in the Top 10% of the districts in the state when it comes to our supplement and I think that that’s very beneficial.”

“But again, I think it’s just really the dedication and loyalty of our district,” he said. “Trying to ensure that we have a very family-like atmosphere, a strong climate and, of course, I make frequent visits to our schools, so that faculty and staff feel like I am in the game with them. I think we really worked hard on that climate and culture here in Clinton City Schools.”

“We’ve just been extremely, extremely blessed to find good individuals, we’ve had lots and lots of support and help so things are going well.”

