(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 24 — Victoria Smith, 39, of 420-C Royal Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 21.

• Aug. 25 — Ikaros Angelos Malahias, 64, of 604 Carolina Ave., Clinton, was charged with impeding traffic. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 8.

• Aug. 25 — Ikaros Angelos Malahias, 64, of 604 Carolina Ave., Clinton, was charged with malicious conduct by prisoner/exposing self, malicious conduct by prisoner/throwing projectile and assault on a government employee. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 25 — Johnathan Dale Thornton, 32, of 154 Madeline Lane, Autryville, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Nov 14.

• Aug. 25 — Reibin Romero, 30, of 113 Devane St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 25 — Timothy Joseph Hales, 37, of 1967 Hell Town Road, Garland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and served orders for arrest on counts of possession of methamphetamine and communicating threats. Bond set at $22,000; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 25 — Matthew Matthis, 28, of 536 Harmony Church Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and served an order for arrest on counts of driving while license revoked, expired registration and expired inspection. Bond set at $4,500; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 26 — Stephen Edward Townsend, 51, of 168 Nathan Dudley Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 28.

• Aug. 26 — Gary Lynn Brock, 60, of 4753 Goldsboro Road, Wade, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine and resisting public officer. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 9.

• Aug. 26 — Samantha Byrd, 30, of 49 Tucker Lane, Salemburg, was charged on out-of-county warrant with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Aug. 29.

• Aug. 26 — Darwin Natanael Ponce, 31, of West Columbia, S.C., was charged with trafficking meth, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 27 — Jonathan Tyree Lane, 29, of 1891 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 13.

• Aug. 27 — Jack Anthony Westbrook, 54, of 32 Massengill Lane, Clinton, was charged with first degree trespass; enter/remain. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 4.

• Aug. 28 — Dalton Colt Smith, 29, of 1037 Core Road, Dunn, was charged with interfering with emergency communication and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 15.

• Aug. 28 — Thomas Javie Kinlaw, 35, of 450 Felix Road, Fairmont, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept 16.

• Aug. 28 — Latesha Michelle Coxum, 36, of 70 Rainbow Lane, Clinton, was charged with harassing phone call, assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 28 — Larry Lee Bell, 62, of 634 Bynum Road, Godwin, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Sept. 2.

• Aug. 28 — Henry Tew, 50, of 4043 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• Aug. 28 — Bobbie Lee Hall, 40, of 296 Little Coharie Lane, Roseboro, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 28 — Latony Darell Herring, 35, of 236 Eldon Thornton Road, Faison, was charged with communicating threats and fail to comply. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 26.

• Aug. 28 — Emanuel Howard, 43, of 1645 Boone Road, Clinton, was charged with four counts of cruelty to animals. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 27.

• Aug. 28 — Emma Laceretia Brown, 37, of 999 Water St., Apt. B, Henderson, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 17.

• Aug. 29 — Lois Mayer, 47, of 545 Pearson Road, Kinston, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and order for arrest on a count of driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 3.

• Aug. 29 — Christopher Nathaniel Gay, 30, of 1 Briar Circle, Apt. H, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, open container and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 16.

• Aug. 30 — James LC Troublefield, 50, of 330 Erwin Road, Chapel Hill, was charged with possession of stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Sept. 16.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.