Joey Leggett, CEO and superintendent of Falcon Children’s Home & Family Services, was guest speaker on Tuesday evening for the Clinton Rotary Club No. 6144 of District 7730. Leggett shared insights on the campus he has led since October 2007, a time at which 14 students were served. More than 90 at the Cumberland County facility and 30 in Turbeville, S.C., are now helped by a staff of more than 120. In telling how ‘Falcon is making a difference,’ Leggett also shared a number of testimonial stories and one of the newest programs, Magnolia Hope, that utilizes an undisclosed off-campus location to serve youth victims of human trafficking. New members to Rotary are welcome; send an email to [email protected] for more information. Clinton Rotary No. 6144, chartered in 1923, meets for dinner and a meeting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Coharie Country Club.