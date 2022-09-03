The apostle Paul wrote that God had revealed His will to man by way of His Spirit (I Cor. 2:10-12). This is in harmony with that which Peter said of the Old Testament scriptures: “For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost” (II Pet. 1:21). Paul told Timothy that, “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works” (II Tim. 3:16-17). Going back to those words of Paul to the Corinthians, we note he followed with, “Which things also we speak, not in the words which man’s wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual”(I Cor. 2:13). Since the very words the Bible writers used were the words that the Holy Spirit gave them, it would be safe to say that there is not a word in the Bible that has no value. However, as we have previously noted, not all knowledge found in the Bible is crucial to one’s salvation, but some is! One might not know who Eutychus was (the young man that fell asleep while preached and fell from the upper floor window in Troas to be taken up dead), but Paul raised him (Acts 20:8-10). The name of the storm that left Paul and his fellow shipmates on the island of Melita was Euroclydon, but what would it matter to one’s salvation if they failed to have the knowledge of either of those names?

However, it is crucial that one know, as we have previously shown, that the only source of authority in the realm of religion is God’s word. As Jesus pointed out, all authority comes from either heaven or man (Matt. 21:25). Yet, there is another aspect of crucial knowledge that follows this. It is crucial that one understand the distinction of the covenants. In other words, not all commands found in the Bible apply to those of us in this present age. We will just note that before the old law of Moses was given to the Jews, God spoke to the heads of the house, such as when He spoke to Noah and Abraham. This period is call the Patriarchal dispensation. The two covenants we wish to show the “crucialness” of understanding is the Old Law of Moses and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They are two distinct covenants; one having been fulfilled and the other presently binding upon us.

The old law of Moses was given to the Jews, not to all nations (Deut. 5:1-5). The gospel, on the other hand was to be taken to “all the world” (Mark 16:15), “all nations” (Matt. 28:19). “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Jesus” (Gal. 3:28). To the Ephesians, Paul wrote, “Having abolished in his flesh the enmity, even the law of commandments contained in ordinances; for to make in himself of twain one new man, so making peace; And that he might reconcile both into God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby” (Eph. 2:15-16). It was prophesied long ago that the old law would be replaced with a better one (Jer. 31:31-34; Heb. 8:6-13). Jesus said, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy but to fulfill” (Matt. 5:17). The old law did just exactly what it was supposed to do before it was fulfilled and taken out of the way by Christ on the cross (Col. 2:14). “Wherefore the law was our schoolmaster to bring us unto Christ, that we might be justified by faith. But after that faith is come, we are no longer under a schoolmaster” (Gal. 3:24-25). The Hebrew writer stated, “God, who at sundry times and in divers manners spake in time past unto the fathers by the prophets, Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son…” (Heb. 1:1-2). When Peter, James and John witnessed the transfiguration of the Lord and the appearance of Moses and Elias, it was not the law and the prophets that God pointed them to. The voice coming from heaven said, “This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased; hear ye him” (Matt. 17:5). Just before His ascension back into heaven, the Lord told the apostles, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth” (Matt. 28:18). He took up the reign of King of kings and Lord of lords when he ascended to the right hand of God. It is the gospel of Christ that is the word of God that we are to abide by (I Pet. 1:25). It is that by which we will be judged in the last day (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16). It is the power of God unto salvation revealing the righteousness of God (Rom. 1:16-17). The apostle Paul wrote that the things written aforetime were written for our learning and to provide comfort (Rom. 15:4), but not that they were to serve as our instructions for this present age.

