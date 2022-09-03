I made this Mexican Street Corn Salsa from Lillie Eats and Tells for the first time on our family beach trip. It was requested again a few weeks later. Everyone absolutely loved it and it was perfect to use up that fresh summer corn we seem to have too much of. I originally made it as a side dish, but beach week it was used in tacos and salads as well!

Ingredients

· 2 ears of corn

· 1/4 cup of diced red onion · 1 tbs chipotle cream (if you don’t have this on hand, you could just substitute 1 tbs of fat free sour cream or low-fat mayo… plus additional chili powder to taste.)

· 1 tbs cotija or feta cheese

· 1 lime juiced

· Handful of chopped cilantro

· 1/4-1/2 tsp garlic powder

· 1/4-1/2 tsp Chili Lime Seasoning or regular chili powder

· A good pinch of kosher salt and pepper

Directions:

1. Cook corn however you prefer- I love to just microwave it in the husks– 2-3 cobs at a time for about 4 minutes. Let rest for a few minutes, then husk and slice corn off the cob. Grilling would be delicious if you’re up to the task!

2. In a bowl, combine corn, red onion, chipotle cream, cotija (maybe save a little to sprinkle on top at the end), juice from one whole lime, cilantro, garlic powder, chili lime seasoning, and salt and pepper.

3. Top with any extra cotija and cilantro for garnish and serve on top of tostadas, tacos, nachos, etc!

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.