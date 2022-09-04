CHS teacher up for award; winner to be announced in October

Venetia Mann, a Clinton High School marketing teacher for the past 20 years, was selected as a finalist for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching’s (NCCAT) 2022 N.C. Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year Award.

She has been the DECA Advisor for the last 12 years and has had many students compete and win at regional and state competitions. She currently teaches Marketing, Sports and Entertainment Marketing I and II, and Hospitality and Tourism; all of which are offered as honors level courses.

Mann stated that watching students continue to sign up for her classes and later pursue careers in related fields inspires her to continue teaching classes that set them up for a successful future.

She has been invited to NCCAT’s CTE Teacher of the Year Program, scheduled for Oct. 3-7, at the NCCAT campus in Cullowhee, NC. During the Oct. 3-7 week, NCCAT will offer numerous leadership sessions, multiple opportunities for discussion and sharing of best practices, and time for an interview. The announcement and celebration event will be held on Oct. 6, 2022.

“We want to thank Mrs. Mann for choosing education as her profession,” said Kristy Moore, Clinton City Schools’ CTE director and Curriculum and Instructional Management coordinator. “We commend her dedication to and support of NC students, particularly during these very challenging times.”